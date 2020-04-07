Jacob Hamilton should be in the middle of his first season as head baseball coach at Shelby Valley.
But COVID-19 has everything stuck in a stand still.
“I’d like to start by commenting on how welcoming and helpful the entire Shelby Valley community and administration has been during my first couple of months on board,” Hamilton said. “Once the news hit that there was going to be a delayed or even cancelled season, it was hard to explain to the team, especially seniors that it was out of our hands and the best decision for everyone. The boys had worked hard for almost a month and we were just days away from opening the season.”
Hamilton was a standout at Pikeville and went on to pitch at the University of Kentucky and UPike.
Hamilton helped Pikeville as an assistant coach last season.
Hamilton had an outstanding career at Pikeville and jumped on the scene during his eighth-grade season. He had an outstanding game in a win against Greenup County in the Sweet 16 that helped the Panthers reach the state Final Four.
He was named as Shelby Valley’s new coach after Jordan Compton resigned before the beginning of the season.
The team can’t practice or meet in person right now, but Hamilton has been keeping up with his team.
“We have a team group chat that we stay in touch though, but given the seriousness and risks involved with the entire situation, baseball has to unfortunately take the back seat and be put on hold. Family members and the individuals of the team have to put safety and health as No. 1 for the time being.
Shelby Valley has a lot of talent on its roster, but who knows if the Wildcats will get to take the field at all this season.
“Coming in, I had no idea what to expect as far as the extent of talent and dedication to baseball,” Hamilton said. “I was very pleased to see a supportive administration and fan base. We have young talent that have bright futures and seniors that want to win. I hope they are able to finish their careers playing baseball. I really believe we would have won a lot of games and by the end of the year be poised to make a run.”
Shelby Valley won its first district tournament in almost 20 seasons last year.
Compton did a good job of building the program and Hamilton is looking to build from that strong base.
“Being a young coach and a first time coach has its challenges,” Hamilton said. “But I believe the ability to connect with the players and get on the field to actually teach and demonstrate is such an advantage. It’s been a great experience and if the first games I get to coach are in 2021, then I will be prepared and my team ready to win.”
Nobody knows when Shelby Valley will take the field with Hamilton at the helm, but he will be ready for that first game as Wildcat head coach.
