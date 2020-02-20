So we did the column as to why Cody Potter should be Mr. Basketball.
Now it’s time to make the case for Belfry’s Katie Ball to be Ms. Basketball.
Ball’s size and guard-like ability sets her apart right away.
On offense, she has low post skills, but she can dribble and take you away from the basket and knock down threes.
Ball can do it all on offense.
She is averaging nearly 23 points per contest.
She is shooting 54.4 percent from the field (211 for 388).
She is shooting nearly 36 percent from three (29 for 81).
She sees the floor well.
She passes well.
She can turn and face and take defenders off the dribble. Oftentimes, low post players can’t play with their face to the basket. She thrives facing up and taking defenders off the dribble. Her size and speed give her multiple options to finish in the post.
Ball can also affect the game with her defense and rebounding.
She blocks shots.
She affects shots by just standing in the post with her arms up.
She also gets in the passing lane.
Ball is averaging nearly 15 rebounds per game. She’s had several games with 20 or more rebounds.
Earlier this season against Floyd Central, Ball scored 44 points, pulled down 25 rebounds and had nine assists.
Ball can do a little bit of everything and she is a leader.
Belfry can beat anybody in the region.
Her teammates compliment her well.
Monday night, Belfry knocked off Pikeville by 20.
The Lady Panthers are the defending 15th Region champions and one of the front runners again this season.
Ball is definitely a Ms. Basketball talent.
The thing that might hold her back is that this is her first season playing in this state.
She transferred from Mingo Central last season and didn’t get to play at all.
So her name isn’t known throughout the state.
If anybody watches her, she is definitely talented enough to be named Ms. Basketball.
She, like Cody Potter, has my vote.
