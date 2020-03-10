How fitting.
Pikeville and Shelby Valley in the 15th Region championship.
The game came down to the wire.
After Mackenzie Maynard knocked down some big free throws under pressure for the Lady Panthers, Pikeville held a 39-38 lead with just 1.7 seconds left.
Shelby Valley put the ball in the hands of its best passer, Cassidy Rowe, and she delivered a bullet across the court in the paint, but Alyssa Elswick couldn’t corral the pass and the Lady Panthers escaped with the one-point win and back-to-back 15th Region championships.
Pikeville held a 30-24 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Shelby Valley’s Zoee Johnson hit a pair of free throws with 6:35 left and Laci Johnson followed with a pair of free throws at the 6:07 mark to cut the lead to 30-28.
Pikeville’s Kirsten Cole-Williamson split a pair of free throws for the Lady Panthers with 5:10 left to play to push the lead to 31-28.
Laci Johnson went back to the line for the Lady Wildcats and knocked down two more free throws with 5:01 left to cut the lead to 31-30.
Eighth-grader Trinity Rowe responded for Pikeville with a basket at the 4:48 mark to push the lead to 33-30.
Rowe was named the 15th Region Tournament MVP as an eighth-grader.
Shelby Valley fired back after that. Elswick scored with 4:12 left and Cassidy Rowe drove down the paint and pulled up for a jumper; she knocked it down to give the Lady Wildcats a 34-33 lead with 3:20 left.
Cole-Williamson answered almost immediately with a basket on a fastbreak to give the Lady Panthers a 35-34 lead.
Elswick put the Lady Wildcats back on top with 1:03 left with a tough basket in the paint.
Maynard was fouled with 43.2 seconds left. She stepped to the line and knocked down both free throws to give the Lady Panthers the 37-36 lead.
If those free throws weren’t enough pressure, Maynard was fouled with 22.6 seconds left. She once again stepped to the line and knocked down both free throws. This time it put the Lady Panthers up 39-36.
With just 10.5 seconds left, Eslwick scored again after pulling down an offensive rebound. Elswick’s basket cut the Pikeville lead to 39-38.
Shelby Valley got one last shot after Pikeville missed a free throw with just 7.8 seconds left.
That’s when the Lady Wildcats drew up the pass, but it didn’t work as Pikeville came away with the one-point win and the 15th Region championship.
Trinity Rowe led the way for the Lady Panthers with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists. Kelsey Jo Tackett followed with nine points, four rebounds and a steal. Maynard added eight points. Cole-Williamson followed with six points and nine rebounds. Alivia Gearheart followed with six points, three rebounds.
Cassidy Rowe led the way for Shelby Valley with a game-high 11 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Elswick added 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. Zoee Johnson scored nine points, pulled down five rebounds, blocked two shots and added a steal. Laci Johnson added six points. Tori Hampton followed with two points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Gearheart opened the first quarter with a three for Pikeville.
Cassidy Rowe followed with a basket for Shelby Valley to give the Lady Wildcats a 4-3 lead.
Tackett knocked down a three of her own with 2:59 left in the first to give the Lady Panthers an 8-4 lead.
Pikeville held a 10-4 lead at the end of the first quarter of play.
Cassidy Rowe knocked down a three with 6:25 left in the first half to cut Pikeville’s lead to 11-9.
Tackett knocked down another three with 5:11 left to give the Lady Panthers a 14-9 lead.
Shelby Valley responded with a 6-0 run to take a 15-14 lead with 2:55 left in the half.
Trinity Rowe scored with 1:08 left in the first half to tie game at 17-17. That was the halftime score as well.
Tackett opened the third with a three for the Lady Panthers. Trinity Rowe and Maynard followed with baskets as Pikeville took a 24-17 lead with 4:30 left in the third.
Trinity Rowe scored to beat the third quarter buzzer and give the Lady Panthers a 30-24 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Shelby Valley finished the season with a 22-9 record.
Pikeville (26-7) is scheduled to take on Casey County in the opening round of the Girls’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
Friday night 15th Region semifinals
Shelby Valley 55,
Floyd Central 43
Shelby Valley was cruising early in the second half, but Floyd Central fought back to cut the lead to just two, but the Lady Wildcats responded and put the game away late to move onto the 15th Region championship game.
Laci Johnson and Cassidy Rowe hit back-to-back threes to end the first quarter and give the Lady Wildcats a 9-4 lead after the first quarter of play.
Shelby Valley kept adding to its lead in the second. Rowe knocked down another three with 2:58 left in the first half to cut the lead to 20-8.
Alyssa Elswick knocked down a three late in the half to give the Lady Wildcats a 27-13 halftime lead.
Alyssa Newsom opened the third with a three to push the lead to 30-13.
Rowe knocked down a three with 3:45 left to push the lead to 38-20.
After that, Floyd Central made its run.
Jada Johnson and Katie Jo Moore knocked down back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 38-24 with 2:34 left in the third.
Kennedy Harvel followed by knocking down a three and she was fouled on the play; she hit the free throw for the four-point play. That cut the lead to 38-29 with 1:49 left in the third.
Floyd Central cut the lead to 39-29 at the end of the third.
Brook Stumbo opened the fourth with a basket to cut the lead to 39-31 with 6:51 left.
Stumbo scored again for the Lady Jaguars with 5:17 left. Her basket cut the Shelby Valley lead to 41-39.
Shelby Valley responded by knockdown down five of six free throws and pushing the lead to 46-39 with 4:07 left.
After a Kamryn Shannon basket for Floyd Central, Rowe knocked down another three for the Lady Wildcats to push the lead to 49-41 with 1:53 left to play.
Shelby Valley hit six of its last eight free throws to seal the win.
Elswick led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a team-high 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Rowe added 12 points, fiver rebounds, two assists and a steal. Newsom also reached double figure scoring with 10 points and five rebounds. Tori Hampton scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists. Laci Johnson had seven points and four rebounds. Zoee Johnson added three points.
Katie Moore led the way for the Lady Jaguars with a big double-double. Moore scored a game-high 21 points, grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked a shot. Harvel, Shannon and Stumbo each added six points. Grace Martin and Jada Johnson added two points apiece.
Floyd Central finished the season with a 20-9 record.
Pikeville 48,
Belfry 43
Pikeville found a way.
The Lady Panthers got off to a quick start and held Belfry off 48-43 to advance to the 15th Region championship.
The Lady Pirates had a couple of chances in the final seconds, but couldn’t convert as Pikeville moved on to the championship for the second straight season.
Trinity Rowe scored the game’s opening basket. Alexia Wilkerson followed with a three. Then Kirsten Cole-Williamson scored to push the Pikeville lead to 7-0.
Alvia Gearheart knocked down a three and Rowe scored again as Pikeville held a 12-0 lead over Belfry after the first quarter of play.
In the second quarter, Belfry got going as Cushi Fletcher knocked down a three to cut the lead to 12-3.
Belfry’s Katie Ball scored and was fouled with 6:13 left; she knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 14-6. Linzee Phillips knocked down a three with 5:27 left in the first half as the Lady Pirates cut the lead to 16-9.
Ball scored knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:13 left in first half to cut the Pikeville lead to 20-16.
Kelsey Jo Tackett knocked down three late in the half to give Pikeville a 23-16 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Alivia Gearheart knocked down a three to give the Lady Panthers a 3-19 lead with 6:23 left.
Belfry’s Kyra Justice fired in a three with 5:04 left to cut the lead to 32-24. Ball scored with 2:31 left to cut the Lady Panther lead to 32-28.
Rowe answered with a basket at the 1:42 mark to push the lead to 34-28.
Ball scored again with 1:17 left to cut the lead to 34-30.
Cole-Williamson split a pair of free throws to give Pikeville a 35-30 lead entering the final quarter of play.
Fletcher knocked down a three with 2:18 left to cut Pikeville’s lead to 43-40. Belfry had a chance to tie the game, but missed a couple of threes. With 21 seconds left, Cole-Williamson snake pair of free throws to give Pikeville a 46-40 lead.
Justice fired in a three for Belfry with eight seconds left.
Former Belfry Pirate Mackenzie Maynard sealed the win with a pair of free throws with only seven seconds left.
Rowe and Cole-Williamson each scored 14 points to lead Pikeville in scoring. Rowe added six assists to her 14 points and Cole-Williamson added four rebounds, a steal and an assist to go with her 14 points. Tackett added eight points for Pikeville and Maynard followed with six. Gearheart and Wilkerson added three points apiece.
Pikeville didn’t allow Ball to score in the first or fourth quarter. But in the second and third quarters, she scored 18 points and finished with 15 rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal. Fletcher followed with nine points. Justice added six and Kyera Thornsbury had four points. Phillips finished with three points, five assists and two steals. Taylor Layne also scored three points for the Lady Pirates.
Belfry finished the season with a 16-15 record and the 60th District championship and the 15th Region Class 2A title.
