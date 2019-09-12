Week 4 Prep Preview

Raceland at Pikeville
Who: Raceland (2-1) at Pikeville (3-0)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field, Pikeville.
Coaches: Raceland, Michael Salmons. Pikeville, Chris McNamee.
Notes: Raceland is coming off of a 42-7 win over Rowan County last week, while Pikeville pulled out a 9-8 win over Paintsville.
Pikeville is the No. 1 ranked team in Class A. Paintsville was ranked No. 3 in Class A.
This week, this is another matchup of teams ranked in the Associated Press’s Class A Top 10.
The Panthers are still ranked No. 1, while Raceland is ranked No. 7.
Raceland likes to throw the ball.
Ram starting quarterback Jacob Heighton is 21 for 29 passing for 330 yards and a TD. Backup quarterback Connor Hughes is 15 for 29 passing for 148 yards and four TDs with two interceptions on the season.
The Rams have only rushed for 257 yards through three games this season. Seth Mills leads Raceland with 62 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Paintsville took away the deep pass of Pikeville last week.
Look for teams to try and mimick what the Tigers did going forward.
But also look for the Panthers to make adjustments.
Pikeville’s offense is rolling this season.
Sophomore quarterback Isaac McNamee leads the way for the Panthers. McNamee is 36 for 53 passing for 488 yards and five TDs with three interceptions.
His favorite target is Jackson Hensley. Hensley has 17 catches for 227 yards and three TDs. Seth Pugh follows with five catches for 115 yards.
Cody Raines leads the Pikeville running game. Raines leads the Panther rushing attack with 332 yards and six TDs on 59 carries. Jon Collum follows with 84 yards and three TDs on 10 carries.
Who 2 Watch: Pikeville running back Cody Raines.
The entire offense had to fight for everything last week.
Raines brings a different dynamic to the Panther offense.
Look for Raceland to try and follow suit and take away the deep pass.
If that happens early, look for Raines to get some extra carries.
If he can break some big runs look for that to open the passing game up for Pikeville.
If Raines has a big game, the Panthers could pick up another big win over another good team.
Perry Central at Pike Central
Who: Perry Central (0-2) at Pike Central (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Perry Central, Ovie Canady. Pike Central, Eric Ratliff.
Notes: Perry Central is coming off of a 33-6 loss to Whitley County, while Pike Central is coming off of its Bye Week.
Perry Central has given up 32 and 33 points in its two games.
The Commodores defense will have to tighten up and limit Pike Central’s scoring.
Perry Central quarterback Chanse McKenzie is 26 for 47 passing for 321 yards and two TDs and an interception.
Mason Rice leads the rushing attack with 100 yards rushing and a TD on 27 carries.
Cade Miller leads the Commodore receivers with eight catches for 146 catches and a TD. Cameron Fugate follows with eight catches for 143 yards and a TD.
Rice leads the Commodores in tackling with 19. Caeden Sebastian follows with 18 tackles and a team-high three sacks.
Miller, Dawson Browning and Ethan Eldridge each have interceptions for Perry Central.
Pike Central is coming off its Bye Week.
The Hawks last game was a 12-7 loss to Shelby Valley in the Pike County Bowl.
Pike Central quarterback Tyler Hunt leads the Hawk offense. Hunt is 11 for 20 passing for 176 yards and two TDs and an interception.
Matt Anderson leads the Pike Central rushing attack with 137 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. Hunt follows with 113 yards rushing and a TD on 18 carries. Noah Iricks follows with 81 yards rushing and a TD on eight TDs.
Keegan Bentley leads the receivers with eight catches for 116 yards and two TDs.
Nate Roberts leads Pike Central’s defense with 21 total tackles. Iricks follows with 20 total tackles.
Bentley has an interception.
Who 2 Watch: For Perry Central, Chanse McKenzie. For Pike Central, Noah Iricks.
McKenzie and his receivers have been good this season. McKenzie along with his receivers, got more playing time the rest of the Commodore offensive skill positions.
McKenzie will have to have a big game for Perry Central to pick up its first win of the season.
Iricks can do a little bit of everything for Pike Central.
Look for Iricks to find a way to make an impact on offense.
He also is second on the team in tackles on defense.
If Iricks comes up with a big play, it could help the Hawks get back on the winning track.
Shelby Valley at Knott Central
Who: Shelby Valley (2-1) at Knott Central (0-3)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Patriot Field, Hindman.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. Knott Central, Larry Maggard.
Notes: Shelby Valley is coming off of a 63-32 loss at Ridgeview, while Knott Central is coming off of a 43-7 loss to Floyd Central.
Knott Central is giving up an average of 44.3 points per game.
Shelby Valley’s offense is explosive.
Last week with starting quarterback Dalton Meade the Wildcats racked up 503 yards; all of them rushing.
The majority came from sophomore Ethan Bentley and freshman Jayden Newsome. Bentley rushed for 281 yards and three TDs. Newsome followed with 207 yards and a TD.
Even though he sat out last week, Meade still leads the team with 446 yards rushing with four TDs. He is also three of nine passing for 62 yards and two TDs an interception.
Newsome follows with 361 yards rushing with two TDs on 51 carries. Bentley has rushed for 302 yards and three TDs on 34 carries.
Brayden Keathley leads the Wildcats with 28 total tackles and two sacks. Peyton Blackburn follows with 20 tackles.
Jesse Cook and Meade each have an interception for the Wildcats.
Who 2 Watch: Shelby Valley freshman running back Jayden Newsome.
The freshman has been impressive this season. He is second on the team in rushing and first in carries.
Newsome has the ability to cut and make big plays for the Wildcats.
Look for Newsome to get plenty of work against Knott Central. If he has a big game, the Wildcats should pick up another big win on the season.
East Ridge at Pineville
Who: East Ridge (0-2) at Pineville (3-0)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bill Adams Stadium, Pineville.
Coaches: East Ridge, Ben Runyon. Pineville, Randy Frazier.
Notes: Pineville has wins over McCreary Central, Knott Central and Paris.
Pineville’s Colby Frazier leads the Mountain Lion offense with 504 rushing yards and seven TDs. Devon Morris follows with 330 yards and four TDs on 34 carries.
Pineville quarterback Reece Capps is seven for 20 passing for 83 yards with two interceptions.
East Ridge is scoring points and showing glimpses of coming together.
The Warriors are young.
CJ Branham is the leader for East Ridge and can do a big of everything.
Who 2 Watch: East Ridge quarterback, Tyler Blackburn,
Blackburn is young, but he has shown the ability to throw the ball.
If Blackburn can get tight end Cameron Hess more involved in the offense, East Ridge may be able to pick up its first win of the season.
Belfry at Archbishop Alter
Who: Belfry (2-0) at Archbishop Alter (2-0)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Kettering, Ohio.
Coaches: Belfry, Philip Haywood. Archbishop Alter, Ed Domisitz.
Notes: Belfry is coming off of its Bye Week, while Archbishop Alter picked up a 31-0 win over Thurgood Marshall.
Belfry’s last game was in the Pike County Bowl against Lexington Christian.
On the season running back Isaac Dixon leads the Pirate rushing attack with 371 rushing yards and four TDs on 33 carries. Ben Bentley follows with 187 yards rushing and three TDs on 27 carries. Fullback Peyton Hensley has rushed for 179 yards and two TDs on 24 carries.
Belfry quarterback Brett Coleman hasn’t played this year.
Isaiah Birchfield and Jonathan Stepp lead the Pirates with 12 total tackles each; Stepp also has a sack for Belfry.
Greyson Cook and Seth Mounts each have 11 tackles. Jon Ashurst leads the team with two sacks each.
Isaiah Birchfield leads Belfry with two interceptions.
Who 2 Watch: Belfry’s Isaac Dixon.
Dixon is a dynamic runner.
He is explosive and makes things happen.
The Pirate offense went stagnant against Lexington Christian in the Pike County Bowl, then they put Dixon in the shotgun and the offense got going again.
If Dixon has a big game Belfry could leave Archbishop Alter with a big win.
Phelps at Martin County
Who: Phelps (2-0) at Martin County (2-1)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cardinal Stadium, Inez.
Coaches: Phelps, Andrew West. Martin County, Josh Muncy.
Notes: The Hornets is coming off of a 27-18 win over Harlan, while Martin County is coming off of a 46-21 loss against Harlan County.
The Hornet offense is rolling.
Running back Dominick Francis leads the Hornet rushing attack with 258 rushing yards and four TDs on 26 carries. Tyrell Hollis follows with 193 yards and a TD on 15 carries. Seth Mayhorn has rushed for 122 yards and two TDs.
Quarterback Riley Dotson is four for seven passing for 59 yards.
Bryson Locklear leads the Hornets with 18 total tackles. Daniel Smith follows with 17 total tackles and a team-high two and 1/2 sacks.
Francis has the only interception for the Hornets.
Martin County doesn’t have any stats listed on the KHSAA website.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps Dominick Francis.
Francis is a big back with speed.
He can run through tackles and run over defenses.
Francis can take over a game.
If he has a big game, Phelps might be able to leave Martin County with a big win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.