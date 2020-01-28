Pike Central’s Lady Hawks ultimately defeated their 60th District rival the Belfry Lady Pirates 41-38 after the game went into double-overtime on Friday night.
It was a slow, methodical and low scoring game overall with the teams being tied 5-5 after the first quarter. Excellent defense was played throughout, but the Lady Hawks started the second quarter off strong going on a 6-0 run with back-to-back threes from Chloe Neece and Hannah May halfway through the second. The Lady Hawks would go to outscore the Lady Pirates 11-6 in the second which gave them a 16-11 advantage going into the half.
Belfry came out hot in the third with a 5-0 run in the first two minutes once again tying the game up at 16. It took nearly six minutes for either team to score again, but the Lady Hawks finally scored with eight seconds left with another three from Neece to put the Hawks in front.
The Lady Pirates spread the floor effectively in the final quarter. After the Lady Hawks were sent to the line on three straight possessions, the baskets started falling frequently for Belfry. The Lady Pirates went on a 12-0 run with contributions from Katie Ball and Kyera Thornsbury which gave them a six-point lead with a minute and a half to go in regulation. The Lady Hawks then swiftly retaliated after Bailey Birchfield hit two threes to tie the game up again at 28.
After the Lady Hawks scored four straight points in to start off the first four-minute overtime period, the Lady Pirates scored eight straight unanswered points to give them the lead with a minute and a half left. The Lady Hawks then heated up again. After a couple missed free throws from Birchfield, the Pike Central’s Kelsi Brinager scored on the ensuing possession to end the run, and then scored again off the offensive rebound directly after which tied the game once again with only 11 seconds on the clock.
In the second overtime period, it took nearly three and a half minutes for either team to score, but it was the Lady Pirates who struck first. Soon after, Pike Central’s Bailey Birchfield was sent to the line once again but converted on both of her shots in the bonus. Then, off an inbound play from Belfry, Pike Central’s Kelsi Brinager recorded a steal and scored on the fast break to put the Lady Hawks on top with 15 seconds left. On Belfry’s next possession, Katie Ball fouled Pike Central’s Hannah May on a rebound attempt and sent her to the line. Hannah May converted on one-of-two of her shots to put the Lady Hawk’s in front by three with only two seconds remaining and sealing the game.
Belfry’s Katie Ball led the team with 17 points, followed by Cushi Fletcher (10 points), Kyera Thornsbury (six points), and Linzee Phillips (five points).
Pike Central’s scoring was spread evenly with three players in double digits including Bailey Birchfield (14 points), Kelsi Brinager (12 points), and Chloe Neece (11 points). Hannah May also added four points.
