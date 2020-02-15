Wednesday and Thursday helped clear up the No. 1 seed in the 60th District Tournament.
When the smoke cleared, Phelps earned the No. 1 seed entering the 60th District Tournament.
Belfry hosted Pike Central on Wednesday, picking up the 68-52 win over the Hawks and granting them the #2 seed going into tournament play.
With the loss, Pike Central fell to 6-18 with a district record of 0-2 on the season; the Hawks will still face Belfry and Phelps once more next week, but the Hawks can’t earn the No. 1 seed.
Belfry is 1-2 in 60th District play and will have to face Pike Central again next week to see which team enters the 60th District Tournament as the No. 2 seed and No. 3 seed. Pike Central and Belfry will face off with each other in 60th District action even if Pike Central knocks off Phelps next week because they can’t get to three district wins.
Phelps is the No. 1 seed after going 3-0 in district play. The Hornets swept the Pirates and will face Pike Central again on Tuesday night.
Wednesday
Belfry 69,
Pike Central 52
The Pirates cruised to the big win to set up the important matchup against Phelps Thursday night.
For Belfry, Wednesday’s win puts them up to 8-12 and in position to battle Phelps for the number one seed.
The Pirates freshman point guard Sal Dean went for eight points in the second quarter giving the team a lead they didn’t relinquish the rest of the game.
Dean finished Wednesday’s game with 18 points and hauling in nine rebounds.
Belfry’s Tyler Chaffin finished with 17, scoring eight of those in the games fourth quarter, as he served as the Pirates closer.
For the Hawks Jacob Young shouldered the scoring load dropping 23 points and eight rebounds on the Pirates defense.
Young’s teammate Logan Layne also pulled down eight rebounds for the Hawks in Wednesday’s loss.
Phelps 72,
Belfry 48
However, the Pirates met the Phelps Hornets on Thursday in a battle for the top seed in the tournament.
Phelps jumped out to a quick 22 point lead on the Pirates with the score at the end of the first quarter being 27-5.
Trey and Dom Francis both went for eight points apiece in the first quarter giving the Hornets a lead they were determined not to lose.
Trey Francis ended the game with 27 points as Dom Francis followed close behind with 23 points of his own.
The Hornets, behind head coach Jason Sanson are in peak playoff form and have shown why they are the defending district champs as the 72-48 win over the Pirates makes the team’s seventh win in a row.
The win puts the Hornets at 3-0 in district play; locking them in at the number one seed.
Clinching the top spot means that the Hornets will enjoy a first round bye, automatically putting them back in the district championship and 15th regional tournament.
Phelps has seemingly pieced together a formula that can cause problems for opposing teams as the season comes to an end and postseason play begins.
What may be most impressive is the elevated team defense the Hornets have played during this winning streak.
The Hornets rank fourth in the state in points allowed with 48.7, which speaks to the cohesion the team has shown on the defensive end.
Phelps is also the leading rebounding team in the state averaging 38.6 boards per game as they are just ahead of Fulton City who is averaging 38.4.
If Phelps can mange to keep up this elevated play its not far off to think a deep 15th Region Tournament run is possible.
The first round of the 60th District tournament is set to have the Pike Central Hawks and Belfry Pirates square off to see who will play Phelps for the crown.
