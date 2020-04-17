She stood on an empty field in April.
The whole setting seemed strange.
Instead of the crack of the bat and yelling fans, it was just her standing on the diamond with the lights on in an empty field.
Brandi Jo Howard and her Pikeville Lady Panthers should’ve just got finished defending their 15th Region All “A” Classic title and getting ready to host the 18th Annual Lyndel Potter Tournament this weekend.
But with the COVID-19 outbreak, the Lady Panthers are missing the diamond this season.
Howard and the Lady Panthers will still decorate the field even though there aren’t any games going to be played. Pikeville still honors Potter every year and this year, is no different even though there will be no games.
Last week, Howard went to the field and turned the lights out in honor of all of the Class of 2020 seniors who are missing their final season of play.
“It’s tough,” Howard said. “I mean it’s really just devastating. They worked really hard through the fall and the winter. We hardly ever had days off, it was optional, but the amount of time these girls have put in over the offseason (was incredible to see and heartbreaking because they won’t get to see their hard work pay off.) We were so excited. We had heard of COVID-19 and it coming to America and stuff and we knew it was a possibility of the season getting delayed or cancelled, but I don’t think we really knew how bad it was. It’s been tough. We talk about adversity. If you’d asked the girls what adversity is before this, they might say a tough loss or an injury taking you out of the season, but now I think that brings a whole new perspective on the word. It’s tough. It’s tough for us and it’s tough for everybody. We’re all going through the same thing. Fortunately we didn’t have any seniors, so my heart goes out to all of the seniors out there who is not going to get to play their senior season. Just to lose a season in general, it sucks.”
Howard should’ve been in the middle of her second season as Pikeville head coach.
Last season, she led the Lady Panthers to a 26-12 record. Pikeville won the 15th Region All “A” Classic, the 59th District championship and before falling in the 15th Region semifinals.
“Last year was a building year for sure,” Howard said. “This one, we were building right along. We lost half of our team last year, so this was a whole new team. Team No. 38. We were young. Every starter was going to be a sophomore, freshman or eighth-grader. It’s awesome having that talent and ability at such a young age. We were excited. We had really big goals for this season. Tomorrow, we would be playing in the semifinals of the All ‘A’ Classic. One of our goals was to win the All ‘A’ regional title. It is exciting to have a young group. It’s tough, but I’m still just trying to connect with them and making sure they’re still putting in work. Accountability and discipline is big right now because they kind of have to make themselves better at this point without me and the coaching staff.”
One of the few positives this season is that no Lady Panther is missing her senior season. Pikeville doesn’t have any seniors on its roster. Pikeville had one junior and the rest of the roster is filled with sophomores to eighth-graders.
“We’re just trying our best to stay positive,” Howard said. “We’re trying to see what positives come out of this. Maybe they are working on their own and posting videos right now and college coaches have time on their hands, so I told my girls to send out videos because right now they have the time and they might check you out. Even though it’s hard it is difficult losing this season, I still have my hopes up. It is suspended indefinitely right now, but we’re still trying to see the positives. We’re still trying to make them better athletes and really just being grateful for every time they step on the field. We’re doing everything we can even though they’re not getting to play, they’re just doing everything they can to become the player that they need to be and get better for the future.”
Howard has given her players drills to do. She has got creative with ways to stay in contact.
She has also continued to use social media to promote and give a spotlight to each player on the team.
“I’m trying to get them seen or known as much as possible,” Howard said. “You never know, social media can go a long way, especially on Facebook. You can reach a lot of people that way. If I’m helping to get my girls known, then maybe some more college coaches will come and watch them play whenever they get back into a season. That’s the goal. Right now, they’re not getting to play, so I like recognizing each player and their talent. It’s even letting the community know about these younger girls that they might not have known before and what positions they play and things like that.”
Responsibility and discipline.
She keeps talking about the importance of those terms with her team.
She can’t be there and watch them practice, so if they want to improve, a lot of the responsibility falls on her players’ shoulders and they have to have the discipline to work on their own.
“I provide a lot of resources for them,” Howard said. “A lot of them already worked out on their own. They know drills. A lot of these girls, I would let in the cage by themselves because I trust that they know and have the ability to do drills on their own. They know what to do. That’s kind of what I wanted to do as a coach is to get these girls to where they can take reps on their own and they don’t need me. I’ll still be there and I can correct them and give them feedback, but I want them to be able to do things on their own just because of times like this.”
Playing softball is a privilege.
That is a strong message.
Most players might not have thought about before the COVID-19 outbreak, but she wants to teach her team perspective about the sport.
“What I’m trying to do is just connect with them as much as possible because we can’t see each other,” Howard said. “We’ve tried the Zoom meetings and that was fun. I’m just trying to get to know the girls together on a different level. It’s just like remote learning. We have a group text and I try to send them stuff every day. We’re just trying to stay positive throughout the whole thing because it’s such a difficult time, it just brings us together and gives us a whole new perspective. Playing softball is a privilege and we learn that privileges can be taken away just like that and to just be grateful every time you lace your cleats up. I say that to the girls every day because it goes by really fast. If you’re an athlete or if you played a sport, you know that. I just want them to be grateful for the sport and all it has done for them.”
