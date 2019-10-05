Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.