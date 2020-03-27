Cassidy Rowe is just a different type of player.
She is just different.
The Shelby Valley sophomore who committed to the University of Kentucky as a freshman just isn’t like any other player.
After sitting out her entire freshman season with a knee injury, except for one game in the region semifinals, she was poised to comeback stronger than ever during her sophomore season.
But during the offseason, she suffered the same knee injury on her other knee and the season looked in doubt.
The season rolled around and Cassidy Rowe was the loudest teammate cheering on her teammates at the beginning of the season. She went through the layup line before each game and kept cheering on her teammates.
“I was not supposed to play this season,” Cassidy Rowe said. “As soon as I got hurt, my parents said that we just needed to focus on getting healthy and comeback my junior year. I always agreed with them, but in the back of my mind, I knew that I wanted to play. I worked really hard every day. When that time came around, I told them that I really wanted to play. We sat down and talked about it for a while and we decided that opportunities don’t come around that often. I really wanted to come back and help the seniors.
“We got really close as a team,” Cassidy Rowe said. “I love supporting them. Me and a few of the other girls, we had the bench mob and we just always jumped up and down and celebrated when anybody scored.”
Everything changed once her doctor cleared her to play, though.
All of the heartache and disappoint she went through was gone and now, there was hope she would play this season.
“When we went to the doctor, he didn’t want me to come back. That really broke my heart because I was hoping he’d say that I was good to go, but he said that I could play as long as I didn’t play back-to-back nights and I had to wear two braces. Even wearing two braces, it was hard, but it still made me happy because I could play.”
Cassidy Rowe made her season debut against Central Hardin on December 26 in the Pat Price and James Watkins Holiday Invitational at Fleming County.
She came in and knocked down a free throw for an injured teammate.
“She was released before Christmas,” Shelby Valley head coach Doe Doe Rowe said. “A few days before Christmas, we go to Fleming County to play. Tori (Hampton) gets fouled and she makes her first free throw. Then the referee makes me take her out and says you got to put a shooter in, so I’m sitting there thinking, ‘What am I going to do?” One of the 17 games that Cassidy played, she went in a shot a free throw for Tori. My exact words were, ‘Shoot your free throw and stand.’ What does she do? She shoots her free throw, makes it, sprints back and forces a turnover. I’m ready to pull what little hair I have out because of what she is doing. As she came back, it was very hard for me and her mom. I know her mom was biting her fingernails the whole time, but wanted to come back because of her friends. I’ve never been around a closer group of girls than the girls who played together this year. She always said, ‘I want to be there for you because I’ve only got one chance left.’
“When Kobe Bryant and his daughter got killed in the helicopter crash, it kind of sit on me because I’m making the right decision to play because you never know will happen and you’re not guaranteed another day.”
Then she made her second appearance against Martin County January, 10 in the opening round of the 15th Region All “A” Classic at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
“That’s probably the most excited that I’ve ever been in a basketball game,” Cassidy Rowe said. “Even though it wasn’t a good game, my first game back. Just being out there with my best friends and the fans supporting me, it meant everything.”
Cassidy Rowe didn’t play a lot and didn’t score against Martin County, but she made her presence known with her ball handling and passing. Shelby Valley picked up a 48-26 win over Martin County.
After a day off, she scored six points and helped Shelby Valley knock off Pikeville 58-48 in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.
“Me being out there, I think it just made everybody else more comfortable because everybody was having to play different positions,” Cassidy Rowe said. “They didn’t have their point guard and having me out there and having everybody playing in their right position made everybody more comfortable.”
The Lady Wildcats went on to win the 15th Region All “A” Classic with a 61-45 win over Phelps in the championship game.
“One of our goals was to the win the All “A’ region title,” Doe Doe Rowe said. “She had no idea that she was going to play that night. I had no idea that she was going to play that night. We played Sheldon Clark or rather Martin County now and during the game I just turned to her and said, ‘Cassidy go check in.’ It was just sort of a spontaneous thing. She didn’t have the best game when she came in, but got us moving offensively. She struggled defensively at the time because she hadn’t played none. People didn’t realize that Cassidy had not even practiced up and down with us. She did nothing, but half court stuff. When she came in against Martin County and Pikeville, I could see some progress because she hit two big threes when we went on a 17-0 run. Then we sat her in the Phelps game, that was the championship game. From that point on until the championship game in the region tournament, she was a different player. And she was still, 60-70 percent at best. We’re looking forward to her being 100 percent.”
“When she first came back, she understood that I have a different role right now,” Doe Doe Rowe said. “I’m going to handle the basketball. Get my teammates the basketball and get the team into our offense. She tried to help defensively, even though she knew she was slow. She took that role and accepted it. Behind closed doors, she was working to get back to a different role. I felt by the district tournament, she was one of our best defenders. She led the team in charges this year and played 16 games. Offensively, you look back in the region tournament and she was our leading scorer and shot a good percentage during that time. It’s just been an accumulation of things. She was like I’m and I want to get here before the end of the region finals. Unfortunately we lost by one to a really good Pikeville team.”
Shelby Valley advanced to the All “A” Classic state tournament a couple of weeks after that.
Rowe was far from 100 percent when she first started playing this season.
But as she got healthier, her game kept improving.
“I got more comfortable as the season went on,” Cassidy Rowe said. “I got stronger every day. The moves that I used to make were coming back to me and I was still probably only like 70 percent at best. It got better with every day. Just being out there made me feel a lot better.”
“You see a lot of people sit on the sidelines and the fans and even some media who says, ‘She does OK,’ Doe Doe Rowe said. “They don’t realize where she started, where she is at or what she has gone through. She could not practice back-to-back, so what does she do? She goes out and busts her butt for one practice and the next day, she shoots free throws and watches what we were doing. She couldn’t play in back-to-back games. She did in the championship game, but we thought that she was at the point to were she could. It was shocking to me and my brother (Rodney Rowe) who helped me. We couldn’t believe what great shape she was in considering she had to sit out practices and stuff like that. Before every game, she had to be there an hour early to stretch. After every game, she had to ice her legs two to three times a night 30 minutes at a time. We always had to check and ask her, ‘How are you feeling?’ She started out three for 21 behind the three-point line. She wasn’t happy, so she stayed after practice every single day and worked on her three-point shot. She said, ‘I’m going to get it back. I’m going to get it back.’ After the three for 21 start, she finished 24 for 53. That was shooting at a 45 percent clip.”
She finished the season with leading the Lady Wildcats in assists and had a 5 to 1 assist to turnover ration.
With her being on the court, it allowed players who were playing out of position to return to their natural positions.
“Tori (Hampton) wasn’t a point guard, but had to step up and play that position,” Cassidy Rowe said. “Having to play like that, we could handle the two guard and do it together because we got really comfortable having to play with each other. She’s my best friend. We actually went on a run today.”
As the season progressed, so did Cassidy Rowe.
“It took me a while to get my three back,” Cassidy Rowe said. “I worked on it every single day. I got a lot more confident with it. The jump shot was a lot harder to get back because jumping with two braces on was pretty hard. That last game, I hit a jump shot and it really boosted my confidence.”
Shelby Valley finished the season with a 22-9 record.
The Lady Wildcats won the 15th Region All “A” Classic and the 59th District championship.
Shelby Valley fell to Pikeville 39-38 in the 15th Region championship.
The game was close throughout and the Lady Wildcats had a chance to win the game at the buzzer.
Cassidy Rowe took the ball out-of-bounds near half court and fired a bullet to the post. The pass went through Alyssa Elswick’s hands. It wasn’t anyone’s fault and was a tough situation in a critical time.
Cassidy Rowe was probably the only girl who could’ve made the pass and maybe only one or two boys players in the region could’ve made the same pass; maybe.
“If we would’ve had three or four seconds left, the ball was going to be in Cassidy’s hands,” Doe Doe Rowe said. “We were going to roll the dice and say, ‘Win it or lose it for us.’ We didn’t have that much time left, we had 1.7 seconds left. Me, my brother (Rodney Rowe) and Mikie Hall discussed what we were going to do and we actually ran a play that we’d just ran before, but we just ran it on the sidelines. Cassidy has made that play since the sixth-grade. She knew where the ball was supposed to be. We have a lot of confidence in our kids. Nine times out of 10, Alyssa Elswick catches that ball and scores. That particular time, it just didn’t happen. It was no fault to Alyssa because she is a phenomenal player. You talk about the confidence we have in Cassidy as far as passing, another thing people don’t look at is that Cassidy Rowe led us in assists this season. Her assist to turnover ratio was 5:1 this year. She had a total of 18 turnovers in 16 games. When the ball is in her hands, we feel like it is going to go where it is supposed to go. That is such a big plus because when you go down in the state and you play the bigger teams, they’re going to press you. If you can take a good guard and say we are going to take your pressure and now the team down state has lost one of its big strengths.”
Shelby Valley will lose four seniors off of this season’s roster.
The Lady Wildcats will return three starters from this year’s team.
Shelby Valley returns Elswick, Zoee Johnson, Laci Johnson, Jazzy Meade, Kelsey Owens, Gracie Cantrell and Sarah Robinson next season.
“Everybody knows their role,” Cassidy Rowe said. “It’s just crazy because there’s not one person that’s going to have the game of their life every night. You’re going to need different people like Alyssa (Elswick or Newsom) or Tori (Hampton) or Zoee (Johnson). It doesn’t matter. Somebody has to step up and make plays.”
Elswick averaged nearly 15 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game. Zoee Johnson is also a post player and will only be a freshman next season.
“It’s great because we can go pick and roll anytime we want,” Cassidy Rowe said. “Having good bigs like that who can post up and I can get the ball to them anytime is just really good for our offense.”
The Lady Wildcats will have plenty of weapons around Cassidy Rowe.
Plus she will have a whole summer to heal and rest up.
Hopefully, she will be back to 100 percent once next season rolls around.
If that’s the case, everyone in the region should be aware.
”It motivates me even more because they are our rivals of course, but we’ve always come super close in the region every year,” Cassidy Rowe said. “I feel like next year will be a good year for us.”
“I’ll say this, we’re not allowed to go the gym or anything like that right now,” Doe Doe Rowe said. “That’s understandable with what’s going on, but her and Tori (Hampton), we live beside each other, they run a mile to two miles every single day. They do ab workouts. They’re still working. My big thing is that, I would just love for this region of the state to get see Cassidy Rowe at 100 percent because they haven’t since she’s been in high school. When she was in eighth-grade, she was still learning. Our goal is to get her back to 100 percent and I think the region will be shocked a little bit with what they see. When I get her out in transition and have her speed back, we’re a different animal. We got two bigs with Alyssa Elswick and Zoee Johnson coming back. You’ve got Kelsey Owens, Jazzy Meade and Casey Cantrell, Sarah Robinson and Laci Johnson. You know we got a tough schedule next year, but we’re looking forward to it. It is one of the toughest schedules in Shelby Valley history. Will we lose games? One hundred percent, but I promise you this, but regional tournament time we’re going to be a dangerous team.”
Once the COVID-19 scare is over and everything goes back to normal, look out for Cassidy Rowe to be back in the gym working on her craft and trying to get back to 100 percent healthy.
Once that happens, expect her game to keep growing and expect to see big things from her in her final two seasons as Shelby Valley.
