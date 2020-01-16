East Ridge made things interesting with a barrage of threes Tuesday night in the play-in game of the 15th Region All “A” Classic at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Paintsville pulled out a 69-65 win over the Warriors.
East Ridge went 10 for 23 from three-point range on the night.
Paintsville had four players reach double figure scoring. Braxton Tharp led the way for Tigers with a game-high 25 points. Nick Keeton followed with 19 points and four rebounds. Baron Ratliff added 11 points and was three for six from three-point range. Colby Fugate finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Rex Castle chipped in with four points.
The Tigers shot 50 percent from the field (24 for 48). East Ridge shot 49 percent from the field (26 for 51).
Jon Mills led the way for East Ridge. Mills hit a big three late in the game to cut Paintsville’s lead to just two points in the final seconds. Paintsville was able to hold off the Warriors, though. Mills was eight for 11 from the field and four for five from three-point range. He also had nine rebounds for East Ridge.
Braxton Stanley finished with 14 points for the Warriors. Eli Rose had 12 points. Cameron Hess finished with eight points and Issac Woods scored six. Hunter Damron chipped in with two points.
East Ridge out rebounded Paintsvlle 24-22 on the night.
Paintsville jumped out to a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and then pushed the lead to 33-24 at halftime.
The Tigers lead was cut to 52-47 at the end of the third quarter. East Ridge outscored Paintsville 18-17 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to pull out the win.
——
Paintsville 13 20 19 17 — 69
East Ridge 9 15 23 18 —65
Paintsville — Braxton Tharp 25, Nick Keeton 19, Baron Ratliff 11, Colby Fugate 10, Rex Castle 4.
East Ridge — Jon Mills 23, Braxton Stanley 14, Eli Rose 12, Cameron Hess 8, Issac Woods 6, Hunter Damron 2.
