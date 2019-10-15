Bears knock off Georgetown, 37-31

GEORGETOWN — It’s always a sweet day when you defeat a rival, but it’s even better to do it on the road. UPike football accomplished exactly that on Saturday, downing Georgetown on its homecoming day, 37-31.
Outside of one quarter, UPike was in control of the game in nearly all aspects. Saturday’s win was the program’s second ever against Georgetown, and second straight. The win is also UPike’s first this season in Mid-South Conference Bluegrass play.
Derius Gibson had the best game of his still young career, taking 26 carries for 184 yards with two touchdowns. UPike rushed for 316 yards as a team, with Alex Sanders adding 83 and Bowen Smith adding 47.
Pikeville set the pace of the game from the very start with a nearly seven minute long drive on the game’s first possession. That drive also provided fans with the first sense of what would become a great day, with a clutch 20 yard run from Gibson on 3rd and 20 deep in its own territory. He would be rewarded for his effort with a 14-yard touchdown to cap the drive.
GC would answer on its second possession to tie the game, but UPike quickly broke that tie with a 19-yard field goal to make it 10-7, Bears. From that point on in the second quarter, Georgetown appeared to take all the momentum away from Pikeville.
The Tigers used its powerful pass game to quickly move down the field in just over two minutes to take its first lead of the game. GC quickly added to that lead with an interception of Smith that was returned into the red zone. Two plays later, Georgetown took a 21-10 lead that stood into halftime.
From that point on, it was all UPike.
Georgetown got the ball to start the second half, but the Bears still scored without the offense taking the field. Nyshun Bell blocked the Tigers’ punt and Christopher Dublin finished off the scoop-and-score to get UPike back within one possession. Georgetown kicked a field goal on the following drive, but then the Bears would respond with 20 unanswered points.
UPike’s defense handled the big challenge of stopping Georgetown all day, especially in the run game. Georgetown ran the ball 20 times and only mustered 24 yards. Overall, the defense held the Tigers to 302 yards, compared to UPike’s 394.
Gibson tied the game with his second touchdown, this one a 13-yard run on his sixth carry of the possession. After Gibson’s touchdown, UPike surprised the Tigers with an onside kick and recovered to steal any ounce of momentum Georgetown may have had.
Alex Sanders got the drive started with a big 31-yard run to get UPike in the red zone, before Alexander Shelton scored the first of his two “Wildbear” touchdowns in the game.
After a quick three-and-out by GC, UPike marched down the field again, and Shelton scored again to give the Bears its first double-digit lead at 37-24. Georgetown scored a late touchdown, but was unable to force the Bears offense off the field on its final possession and UPike ran out the clock.
UP NEXT
UPike head out for its second straight road game next week at Campbellsville. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in Campbellsville.
