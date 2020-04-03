One day, he just woke up and knew.
Randy Davis knew after 24 years of coaching basketball at Dorton that it was time — time to hang his whistle up as basketball coach.
“This is actually my 24th season,” Davis said. “I was an assistant for two years and head coach for 22 for the boys and 13 as the girls head coach. One night we went to Phelps and it hit me. I had no plans of quitting at that point. I really thought I’d do it until I retired. I’ve got four little girls ages six, five, two and a newborn. That night when I left, they were crying and begging for me not to go. I got on the bus and it was 4:30 p.m. I FaceTime them and then get to Phelps. It was a good night of ball, we won all four games, but the whole time, I just had this weird feeling.”
Dorton is a small Elementary School, but isn’t a stranger to being successful in Davis’ time there.
In fact, Dorton has been consistently good on both the boys’ and girls’ side.
Davis coached 24 years on the boys’ sidelines and 13 on the girls’ sideline.
Dorton is a very small school. One of the smallest in the county.
To build a program and keep it successful, you have to get creative sometimes.
That’s why Davis would start looking to work with players who were much much younger than the in the sixth, seventh or eighth grades.
“We’re a very small school,” Davis said. “We’re the third smallest school in the county out of 11. You have to look all the way down to first grade and say, ‘What do I have coming up?’ You have to start working with them then. That’s a lot to put on a person. I’m the only man teacher here. The only teacher, we have a couple of other men who work here with other jobs, but they’re not teaching. It makes it tough. You got a couple here who work with football and then you have Mikie Hall who are doing other things, so you really don’t have the help. I’ve been blessed to have a lot of good people help me over the years. Looking down at first grade and second grade, you see some of these other bigger schools that have AAU teams and summer things going on like the YMCA, which we started doing this year, but we’ve always tried to go get kids at a lower level like third grade and second grade and put on a team. It just a lot. I used to come here for every practice. The more kids you have, you spend a lot of time away from home. My wife (Amber Davis), she has never said a word to me about it. This year made a few little comments, but she never tried to get me to stop. She never made a comment to stop, she’s great to deal with as far as coaching. When your kids are crying, it’s a tough thing. That one night, we got home at midnight and when I walked in, every single person in my family was asleep on the couch and that hit me. I came in the next day and told Mr. (Thomas) Pinion (Dorton’s principal). It went from no thought of it to one day. It’s been very tough.
“When I stepped away from girls in 2015 it was hard, but I still had this and I still coach track too, which doesn’t take as much time. It was something that I felt like I didn’t want to do, but I had to do. I don’t know how many times I’ve been asked are you going to miss it? It kills me to quit, it really does.”
Davis has coached many talented players over the years.
Dorton was a hotbed for pick-up games on Sunday night’s before the COVID-19 outbreak.
Players throughout the years showed up to play pick-up games with him at the gym.
He has coached many kids who went on to play at Shelby Valley and some of them are even coaching now.
“On both the boys’ and girls’ side you have so many kids over the years,” Davis said. “I could name 100 kids. I tell people all the time, I can tell you who was on every team and what year it was. When I look back, I always say that was the 1819 team, that was the 02/03 team. If you come over here on Sunday nights you’ll see. You have kids going all the way back to 1999/2000 that are still here playing with us. The kids played for me this past year also show up and play on Sunday nights. That’s the biggest thing, I always tell this about Lamont (Wright). When we had the tournament the last couple of years, he’d come up here and play all of the time and he never walked out of the gym without yelling across the floor, ‘I love you,’ or coming over to hug me. That’s what it’s about. Every time we’re done here, I have two or three guys that do that and it means a lot.
“You see these people coaching. You got Elisha (Justice) at Pikeville coaching, you had Cody Varney coaching, Nathan Mullins coaching at Pikeville for several years there. I was an assistant coach when Nathan was in the eighth-grade. It just goes all the way back. Then you look on the girls side and I coached so many super kids and who played girls basketball. I told Bobby Wright one time, Bobby was huge for what he did here at Dorton, but I said, ‘We can build a dynasty here in girls basketball.’ Over the last eight years we coached, we were in the County Championship eight times. The winning percentage was 80 some percent. It was something like 270 some wins and 50 some losses. We had a 53-game winning steak at home. Looking back, why were we so good? We had all of these girls whose moms played for Bobby Spears and it was just amazing. It gave us something to work with.”
Sometimes Davis gets unexpected calls out of the blue from former players.
The bonds that he made means a lot and shows the connection that he made with his players over the years as coach.
“The other day at Jenkins at the district tournament, I was sitting there and Jacob Bryant called me right in the middle of the game,” Davis said. “I probably haven’t talked to him in a year and he was just thanking me for all of this stuff and I was like, I need to thank you. He was just a super super basketball player. That meant a lot for someone to just call me out of the blue. And Elisha (Justice) when we had our last game, he called me. I had several people call me and contact me. Nick Potter (a former player) showed up here that night. For people to take time out of their lives like that it means a whole lot to you because everybody is busy. I had people calling me saying, ‘I can’t be there.’ My response was we’re busy. We’re all busy, I don’t expect anybody to be there. To take the time out of your busy life and do something like that means a lot to you. That’s the biggest thing that you miss is being around all of those people. I’ve made so many friends through coaching. Amber says all of the time and everywhere you go, ‘How do you know that person?’ It’s always something about basketball. It’s amazing how many people you meet and how many good people there are.”
Davis had opportunities to go to Shelby Valley and coach.
But that didn’t make as much sense as staying put and helping develop young talent to him.
He wanted to coach where he taught.
Dorton was always where he wanted to be and that’s where he coached during his career.
“Coach (Jim) Hicks asked me, I don’t know how many times, ‘Why don’t you come over here and help me coach?’ I told him, ‘I can help you way more, where I’m at.’ Me sitting on the bench over there with you is not going to help you near as much. Especially at small school like this. It’s hard to find somebody to coach. I got started here in 1996/1997. Ronnie ‘Hoss’ Johnson got me started and Eugene Newsome. Then with the girls, Arnold Ray Potter and Bobby (Wright) helped me a lot. The biggest thing we always focused on was fundamentals. I remember I had Cody Belter and he was 6 foot 10 in eighth grade and I don’t know how many people would ask, ‘Why is he doing ball handling drills?’ He was a big man, but he could do a lot of things like step out on the court and that was why because of those fundamentals. Peyton Blackburn is another example of a big guy that could handle the ball some and take some pressure off of your guards. Fundamentals are where it’s at. I was actually messaging some of the coaches of our first and second grade team the other day and I said, ‘Keep them together and fundamentals every day in practice.’ That’s what you need to work on. The biggest majority of your practice should be fundamentals, not running plays. Running plays is great, but if you can’t dribble, you can’t pass, you can’t see the floor, then what does it matter how many plays you run if you can’t execute? To me, it’s just a great thing to get the chance to coach these kids here. Looking back at Elisha (Justice), when he was in the third grade, you could see something special in him. Jacob Bryant was probably the best scorer it was either him or Jeremy Akers that I’ve seen in boys basketball. You look on the girls side of it and we had some super super players throughout the years. I remember when I first started you had, I was helping, and you had Esther Brooke and she was great. Then you look at the athleticism of Sally Roberts. I always said that Sally Roberts had the best performance I’d seen in the girls’ County Championship until the year before last and Kelsey Owens had the best I’ve ever seen. It was unbelievable. Just to see a kid that you coached come up and do something like that is something special. To get a kid in third and fourth grade and see them progress over the years all the way to high school. Like this year, you see Keian (Worrix) over there and playing the way he did. I only got to coach Keian (Worrix) one year, but it was a super experience because he just something else and to see him lead that team.”
Davis loves winning as much as anybody and his record shows how good he was at winning.
But the game is so much more than winning to him.
He is and has been a staple in the Dorton community for years.
That’s where he really wins; his impact in the classroom and community.
The kids at Dorton always knew that they had someone who was on their side with Davis.
His biggest wins were helping kids become successful in life.
“I’m a competitive person, but I try to keep in perspective what’s important,” Davis said. “There’s not many times I can think of that I gave somebody the opportunity to say that you are a sore loser because I don’t care what you felt about the game, you walk through the line and you say, ‘Good game.’ It’s too often that people think winning and losing is it. At this school, it’s been great to be competitive for 20 some years. We went into most games, most years thinking that we had a chance to win. We won several County Championships. It’s a lot harder at a small school, but the big thing at a small school is you get to know your kids a lot better. Like this year, my class sizes. I’ve got 15 as my biggest class. Some days, I’ll have eight in a class. Our seventh grade has 23 kids in it. Our eighth grade has 29 kids in it total. That’s split between two rooms. Just to come out here and take those small numbers and build something and teaching them as well. I’ve had so many people over the years ask, ‘Why don’t you coach high school?” Because I teach middle school. Coaching the kids you teach means so much more than just if I was at high school coaching them. You don’t teach those kids. You still know those kids, I’ve taught them, but the kids you encounter in class that only do well in school because of sports. If I’m in that classroom every day with them, then they’re going to perform for me because they know they’re not playing if they’re not doing their best.
“If you come over here on Sundays, you see all these kids and I’ve had so many kids here that night; I’m talking 30 some year-olds to down to 12- and 13-year olds show up over here for that last home game. They really took the time out of their day to hug you and say, ’Thank you,’ and ‘I’m going to miss you.’ That’s the biggest part about it. I tell people that all the time. I’ve rode kids home almost every day because some of them don’t have rides and some kids can’t play ball here if they can’t get a ride to school. The coaching staff try to get them to practice all the time and do whatever we can to make their lives better. I’m not a private person at all. Every body has my phone number and I message all of the kids on social media and they know that they can message me at 2 o’clock in the morning and I’m going to answer them. I think that’s what I’m here for.”
Davis will surely be around at Dorton.
He just won’t be the head coach anymore.
Instead of coaching, he’ll be cheering the kids on from the sidelines.
Coaching was his life for 24 years.
Now it’s time for his family.
He has paid his dues and done things the right way.
Davis is a hero to many and a father figure to a lot of kids.
The school and community will sure hate to see him sitting on the sidelines, but will definitely be happy for him to spend time with his family the way he did all of the kids who came through Dorton the past 24 years.
Sports Editor’s Note: Randy Davis first started his student teachings when I was an eighth-grader at Dorton. I and the News-Express just want to say thanks to the job he has done as a coach and teacher during his time at Dorton. He is remaining at Dorton as a teacher, but we don’t want to overlook that part of his job as well.
