Pike Central at Floyd Central
Who: Pike Central (3-1) at Floyd Central (2-3)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Jaguar Stadium, Eastern.
Coaches: Pike Central, Eric Ratliff. Floyd Central, Shawn Hager.
Notes: Pike Central is coming off of a 40-35 win over Letcher Central, while Floyd Central is coming off of a 40-13 win over Prestonsburg.
Both schools will open district play against each other.
The playoff system will be different this season. The first two rounds of the playoffs, teams will play district opponents and then an RPI system will be in place after the first two rounds.
This game will be important for seedings. Both want to get a home field playoff game.
Pike Central quarterback Tyler Hunt had a game last week. Hunt was 12 for 16 passing for 232 yards and four TDs. On the ground, he rushed for a team-high 175 yards and two TDs. He even came up with a big interception for the Hawks.
Hunt found Noah Iricks for the game-winning score.
On the season, Hunt is 25 for 39 passing for 437 yards and eight TDs with one interception. He leads the Hawk rushing attack with 399 yards and four TDs on 52 carries.
Matt Anderson follows with 316 yards and two TDs on 50 carries. Iricks has rushed for 171 yards and four TDs on 22 carries.
Keegan Bentley leads the Pike Central wide receivers. Bentley has 18 catches for 321 yards and seven TDs. Iricks follows with five catches for 61 yards and a TD.
Nate Roberts leads the Pike Central defense with 46 total tackles and a sack. Adrien Anthony follows with 37 total tackles. Tanner Hunt has 34 total tackles and two sacks.
Tyler Hunt, Issac Hunt and Bentley all have an interception for the Hawks this season.
The Jaguars are a running team.
Starting quarterback Caleb Hager has only played three games this season. Brant Potter has played in all five games. Potter is five for nine passing with 72 yards.
Dalton Boyd leads the team in rushing with 385 yards and four TDs on 78 carries. Potter follows with 245 yards and two TDs on 26 carries.
Chad Bates leads the way for Floyd Central with 35 total tackles. Noah Marcum follows with 32 total tackles. Gavin Martin has 31 total tackles.
Brendan Evans leads the Jaguars with two interceptions, while Max Martin and Marcus Thacker each have an interception.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central watch Keegan Bentley. For Floyd Central, Dalton Boyd.
Bentley has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the mountains and his chemistry with Tyler Hunt has helped the Pike Central offense.
Bentley has good size and terrific hands.
If Bentley has a good game, look for the Hawks to have a shot to win their first district game.
Boyd has emerged as the Jaguars’ top running back this season.
Boyd is averaging 77 yards per game.
For the Jaguars to be successful, Boyd will need to have a big game.
Shelby Valley at West Carter
Who: Shelby Valley (4-1) at West Carter (2-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Michael Blankenship Memorial Stadium, Olive Hill.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. West Carter, Daniel Barker.
Notes: Shelby Valley is coming off of a big 50-12 win over Phelps, while West Carter is coming off a 29-0 win over Boyd County.
This will be a big game in Class 2A District 8.
Both teams want the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs and a win Friday night could go along way for both teams’ chances.
Shelby Valley’s offensive line is doing work this season. The big guys up front have cleared the way for the Wildcats. Shelby Valley has rushed for 2,057 yards this season.
Shelby Valley senior Dalton Meade is having a season to remember. Meade leads Class 2A in rushing. The senior has rushed for 838 yards and 11 TDs on 53 carries. He is averaging 209.5 yards per game and 15.8 yards per carry.
Meade is seven for 23 passing for 193 yards and three TDs with an interception.
Meade is Shelby Valley’s second leading tackler as well. Meade has 32 total tackles and an interception.
Shelby Valley also has two young running backs who are having great seasons as well. Freshman Jayden Newsome has rushed for 497 yards and two TDs and Ethan Bentley has rushed for 495 yards and five TDs.
Jordan Little follows with 175 rushing yards and four TDs.
Brayden Keathley leads the Wildcat defense with 43 total tackles and three sacks. Issac Hinkle has 26 total tackles and two sacks.
Jesse Cook has two interceptions and Peyton Blackburn has a pick six this season.
West Carter quarterback Orry Perry leads the way for the Comets. Perry is 34 for 70 passing for 452 yards and five TDs with three interceptions.
Leetavious Cline leads the Comet rushing attack with 346 yards and five TDs on 51 carries. Cole Crampton follows with 73 yards and a TD on 19 carries.
Jackson Bond leads the West Carter wide receivers with seven catches for 141 yards. Blake McGlone follows with eight catches for 95 yards. Logan Berry has six catches for 91 yards and three TDs. Crampton has four catches for 86 yards and Sam Jones has four catches for 78 yards and two TDs.
Ethan Jordan leads the defense with 37 total tackles. Tristen Jordan follows with 30 total tackles.
Evian Leadingham leads the Comets with four sacks.
Cline has two interceptions; he returned one for a TD. Bond and Jones also have interceptions; Jones’ was a pick six as well.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley watch the offensive line.
Shelby Valley’s offensive line is RT Peyton Blackburn, RG Adam Johnson, C Gavin Branham, LG Jonathan Hopkins, LT Michael Compton and unbalanced guard Trevor Thompson.
The Wildcat offensive line has been running over people.
Not sure if they favorite food is pancakes, but they certainly collect them on the field.
Blackburn gets a lot of attention and he should, but the other guys have been good too.
If the offensive line does what it usually does, the Wildcats could get a huge district win against West Carter.
Betsy Layne at Phelps
Who: Betsy Layne (2-3) at Phelps (2-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Gaino Stiltner Field, Marty Casey Stadium, Phelps.
Coaches: Betsy Layne, Scotty McCoy. Phelps, Andrew West.
Notes: Betsy Layne is coming off of a tough 28-22 loss to Knott Central, while Phelps is coming off of a 50-12 loss to Shelby Valley.
This will be a big district game for both teams and be for seeding in Class A District 6.
Betsy Layne has improved a lot from last season to this season.
Quarterback Chase Mims leads the way for the Bobcats. Mims likes to throw the ball. He is 52 for 95 passing for 810 yards and seven TDs with five interceptions.
Austin Tackett leads the rushing attack with 540 yards and five TDs on 66 carries. Mims follows with 228 yards and four TDs on 47 carries. Chase Hamilton has rushed for 203 yards and a TD on 37 carries.
Hamilton leads the receivers with 16 catches for 265 yards and three TDs. Dalton Hall has 14 catches for 255 yards and three TDs. Nicholas Howell has nine catches for 252 yards and four TDs. Brady Robinson has four catches for 68 yards and a score.
Curtis Robinette leads the defense with 45 total tackles. Marcus Hall has 42 total tackles and a team-high four sacks. Paul Hall has 38 total tackles. Hamilton has 32 total tackles and two and 1/2 sacks.
Jaxson Burchett has the Bobcats’ two interceptions on the season.
Phelps didn’t having the showing it wanted to against Shelby Valley last week.
Dominick Francis ran the ball tough, but the Hornets were overmatched.
Phelps will try to get back on track after dropping its last two games.
Phelps gained 144 total yards last week against Shelby Valley. The Hornets rushed for 131 yards and threw for 13.
The Hornets didn’t have stats posted for the Shelby Valley game.
In two games, Francis rushed for 258 yards to lead the Hornets.
The Hornets will have to give Francis some help if they want to knock off Betsy Layne.
Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, Chase Mims. For Phelps, Dominick Francis.
Mims likes to throw the ball around.
He throws to several receivers.
Betsy Layne can put up points quickly.
The Bobcats have a fun offense to watch.
If Mims can settle in and have a big game, he could lead his team to a big road win.
Phelps’ running back Dominick Francis is a big strong running back with good speed.
Francis was a bright spot for Phelps last week against Shelby Valley.
He can gain tough yardage.
If he has a successful night running the ball, look for Phelps to get back on the winning track.
Pikeville at Lawrence County
Who: Pikeville (5-0) at Lawrence County (2-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Luke Varney Athletic Complex, Louisa.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Lawrence County, Alan Short.
Notes: Pikeville is coming off of a 22-21 win over Belfry, while Lawrence County is coming off of its Bye Week.
It was the first win at Belfry since for the Panthers. The Panthers have only beaten Belfry three times since 2000. The last time was at home in 2014.
Pikeville had fun and celebrated the win last week, but don’t look for a hangover for the Panthers coming into Lawrence County. Pikeville is a focused team and its coaching staff will get the Panthers ready for the last game before its Bye Week next week.
Pikeville sophomore quarterback Isaac McNamee grew up a lot against Belfry.
McNamee took what the defense gave him and he was accurate. He ran in his first TD of the season before halftime to cut the lead to 21-8 at the break.
In the second half, he found Seth Pugh for two TDs. The second TD, he made a nice throw into the end zone and Pugh did the rest.
Pikeville has a lot of weapons on both sides of the ball.
The Panther defense forced two turnovers against Belfry in the fourth quarter last week.
The last turnover was an interception by senior linebacker Connor Wright that sealed the win for Pikeville.
Lawrence County quarterback Baden Gillespie leads the way for the Bulldogs. Gillespie is a run first, run second quarterback. Gillespie has rushed for 468 yards and nine TDs on 41 carries. He has been very limited in the pass game. He is four for 12 passing for 39 yards and two interceptions.
Blue Fletcher follows with 109 rushing yards on 23 carries.
Brandon Davis leads the Lawrence County defense with 18 total tackles. Alex Strickland follows with 16 total tackles.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, watch the linebackers.
Lawrence County’s quarterback likes to run.
Look for the Pikeville linebackers to step up and help the defensive line take away his running lanes.
Pikeville’s linebackers are talented. Jon Collum, Kaden Caudill, Connor Wright and Brody Birchfield all get to the ball quick. They all are ballhawks and can create turnovers.
If Pikeville’s linebackers have big games like they usually do, look for the Panthers to go into their Bye Week 6-0.
Magoffin County at Belfry
Who: Magoffin County (2-2) at Belfry (2-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: C.A.M. Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Magoffin County, Chris Gamble. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Magoffin County is coming off of a 36-28 win over Betsy Layne, while Belfry is coming off of a 22-21 loss to Pikeville.
This will be a good chance for Belfry to let some guys recover from injuries. Isaac Dixon and linebacker Seth Mounts both are trying to recover for the Pirates.
Quarterback Nick Caldwell leads the way for the Hornets. Caldwell is 18 for 37 passing for 301 yards and two TDs with three interceptions.
Jaylon McDuffus leads the rushing attack with 369 yards and two TDs on 24 carries. Caleb Howard follows with 181 yards and three TDs on 21 carries. Fernando Irvin has 171 yards rushing and a TD on 23 carries.
Mason Lovely leads the Magoffin County receivers with 13 catches for 140 yards. Howard has six receptions of r64 yards and a TD. Brad Standifer has two catches for 41 yards and a score.
Lovely leads the Hornet defense with 86 total tackles and four sacks; he’s averaging 21.5 tackles per game. Mack Parson is second on the team in tackles with 25 total tackles and four sacks.
Lovely also has an interception that he returned 80 yards for a TD.
Belfry will open district play and try and recover from the Pikeville loss.
The Pirates jumped out to a 21-8 lead over Pikeville.
Mounts left at halftime and Dixon didn’t play.
With that being said, Belfry will be fine.
The Pirates have racked up 1,181 rushing yards this season.
Quarterback Brett Coleman is back for the Pirates. In two game she is one for 11 for 58 yards and an interception.
Peyton Hensley leads the Pirates in rushing with 380 yards and four TDs on 60 carries. Dixon follows with 376 yards and four TDs on 36 carries. Ben Bentley has rushed for 309 yards and four TDs as well.
Isaiah Birchfield leads the Pirate defense with 31 total tackles. John Ashurst follows with 29 total tackles and three sacks. Grayson Cook has 27 tackles.
Birchfield also has both of the Pirate interceptions.
Who 2 Watch: For Magoffin County, Mason Lovely. For Belfry, Ben Bentley.
Lovely is a one man defense. He does it all for the Hornets on defense.
He’s averaging nearly 22 tackles per game. He has four sacks and an interception he took 80 yards for a score. He does it all.
Bentley will have to step up and carry the load without Dixon.
Bentley will have to provide the big play that Belfry delivers in its run game.
East Ridge at Prestonsburg
Who: East Ridge (0-4) at Prestonsburg (1-4)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium, Prestonsburg.
Coaches: East Ridge, Ben Runyon. Prestonsburg, Brandon Brewer.
Notes: East Ridge is coming off of a 48-0 loss to Grundy, while Prestonsburg is coming off of a 40-13 loss to Floyd Central.
East Ridge knew it was going to be a season to grow.
The Warriors are improving each week.
CJ Branham plays with a lot of heart for the Warriors. The senior is one of the leaders for East Ridge. Branham leads the Warriors in rushing with 260 yards and four TDs on 34 carries. Casey Bartley follows with 175 rushing yards on 20 carries. Steven Cofiell has 90 yards and a TD on 20 carries.
Quarterback Trey Blackburn is seven for 29 passing for 140 yards and a TD with one interception.
Tight end Cameron Hess leads the Warrior receivers with five catches for 120 yards and a TD.
Jeremy Taylor leads the East Ridge defense with 39 total tackles. Hess follows with 31 total tackles. Chandler Ramey has 28 total tackles.
Quarterback Brayden Slone leads the way for the Blackcat offense. Slone is 23 for 50 passing for 293 yards and two TDs with four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 122 yards and three TDs on 28 carries.
Carter Akers leads the way for the running game with 185 yards and a TD on 41 carries. John Rose has rushed for 122 yards and a TD as well. Samuel Kelly, Kaleb Jarvis and Eric Armstrong have all rushed for TDs.
Owen Greene leads the receivers with eight catches for 115 yards.
Nathan McGuire leads the Blackcat defense with 28 total tackles. Austin Doney and Akers follow with 27 total tackles each.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, CJ Branham. For Prestonsburg, Brayden Slone.
Branham is a true leader.
Even though East Ridge is struggling, he won’t give up on his team. He’ll keep playing until the last whistle.
Branham plays with heart and runs the ball hard.
If he has a big game and the rest of the Warriors rally around him and Hess, the Warriors might pick up a big district win.
Slone is key for the Blackcat offense.
He will have to have a big game for the Blackcats if they want to open district play with a big win.
Slone sets the tone and if he gets into a groove, he could lead Prestonsburg to a big win.
