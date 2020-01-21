Belfry advanced to the 2A State Championship Tournament in Owensboro this weekend.
Katie Ball had quite a performance in the Lady Pirates’ 54-47 win over Warren East.
Belfry didn’t fair so well in the semifinals as the Lady Pirates fell to Mercer County 69-33.
Mercer County finished as runners-up to Christian Academy of Louisville. CAL knocked off Mercer County 61-55 in the championship game Sunday.
In the opening game, Ball was the belle of the ball. She had an outstanding game as she went for 33 points and pulled down 27 rebounds. Ball was 11 for 21 from the field and knocked down one of her two three-point attempts. She was eight for 11 at there free-throw stripe.
Cushi Fletcher also scored 12 points for Belfry in the win over Warren County. Kyera Thornsbury finished wight eight points and Linzee Phillips chipped in with one point.
Belfry (9-8) is scheduled to visit 60th District rival Pike Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
