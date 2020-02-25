Belfry was handed a 66-57 loss on Friday against the Russell Red Devils. The game was a thrilling affair which saw multiple players from both teams with over 20 points.
Russell controlled the tip and was in control for most of the first quarter. Both teams were hitting from deep with consistency early on making a combined eight three-pointers in the first quarter alone including a buzzer beater by Russell’s Tristan Miller to put the Red Devils ahead 19-12 after the first quarter.
In the second, Russell came out hot and hit two three-pointers in the first six minutes on route to a 13-2 run by the Red Devils which put them up 34-17 with two-and-a-half minutes left in the half. Belfry then heated up and went on an 11-2 run of their own which featured a strong showing from Belfry’s Tyler Chaffins who scored 10 points in the quarter including back-to-back three-pointers in the last minute-and-a-half to cut the Red Devils lead to 34-25 at the half.
After halftime, the teams traded baskets, but the lead was relatively unchanged with a score of 53-42 after Russell outscored Belfry 19-17 in the third.
In the fourth, Belfry would come out and go on a 9-0 run to cut Russell’s lead to 53-51 with six minutes left in regulation. Although the Pirates would go on to outscore Russell 15-13 in the fourth, it was not enough to secure them a win.
Belfry’s Sal Dean and Chaffin led the Pirates, and both scored 21 points for a combined 42 points in the game. Russell’s Charlie Jachimczuk led the Red Devils with 23 points. Miller also scored 20 points in the win. Both players were perfect from the three-point line.
Belfry will take on Pike Central Tuesday night at 8:15 p.m. in the 60th District Tournament at Belfry.
