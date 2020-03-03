JENKINS — Shelby Valley had the 59th District title locked down until last season.
The Lady Wildcats had won seven straight district titles until last season.
Shelby Valley earned their eight 59th District title in nine seasons with a 50-43 win over Pikeville Friday night.
Shelby Valley held a 34-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Pikeville made a run in the fourth.
Shelby Valley’s Tori Hampton split a pair of free throws to give the Lady Wildcats a 35-30.
Trinity Rowe answered with a basket with 6:08 left in the game to cut the lead to 35-32. Kelsey Jo Tackett knocked down a basket with 5:56 left to cut the lead to 35-34.
Zoee Johnson answered for the Lady Wildcats with a basket inside to push the lead to 37-34. Hampton added to the lead by splitting a pair of free throws to push the lead to 38-34. Laci Johnson added a basket to push the lead to 40-34 with 3:09 left.
Tackett added a three for the Lady Panthers to cut the lead to 40-37 with 2:58 left to play. Kirsten Cole-Williamson followed with a basket to cut the lead to 40-39.
Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Elswick knocked down two free throws with 1:48 left to push the lead to 42-39. Johnson added another basket with 1:30 left to give the Lady Wildcats a 44-39 lead.
Shelby Valley hit its last six free throws down the stretch to seal the 50-43 lead.
Both Shelby Valley and Pikeville advanced to the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Shelby Valley (20-8) was scheduled to take on Pike Central (13-15) Monday night. The game finished too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.
Pikeville (23-7) is scheduled to take on Lawrence County (19-13) at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Hampton led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a team-high 11 points and six rebounds. Elswick, Alyssa Newsom and Cassidy Rowe scored nine points apiece. Zoee Johnson and Laci Johnson each scored six points for the Lady Wildcats.
Trinity Rowe led the way for the Lady Panthers with a game-high 12 points. Cole Williamson and Alivia Gearheart each scored nine points. Tackett followed with eight. Alexia Wilkerson added three points and Mackenzie Maynard chipped in with two in her first game of the season and her first game as a Lady Panther.
Shelby Valley jumped out to an early lead. Elswick knocked down a three with 4:08 left in the first to give the Lady Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
Shelby Valley held an 11-6 lead after the first quarter of play.
Hampton opened the second with a three for Shelby Valley to push the lead to 14-6. Rowe followed with a three with 4:10 left to push the lead to 21-10.
Pikeville fought back the rest of the second. Tackett knocked down a three with 3:20 left to cut lead to 21-13. Cole-Williamson followed with a basket at the 3:00 mark to cut the lead to 24-15. Wilkerson hit a three to cut the lead to 28-20 at the halftime break.
Gearheart scored seven of her nine points in the third to help Pikeville cut the lead to 34-30 at the end of the third. Gearheart was the story in the third.
——
Shelby Valley 13 15 6 16 — 50
Pikeville 6 14 10 9 — 43
Shelby Valley — Tori Hampton 11, Cassidy Rowe 9, Alyssa Newsom 9, Alyssa Elswick 9, Zoee Johnson 6, Laci Johnson 6.
Pikeville — Trinity Rowe 12, Kirsten Cole-Williamson 9, Alivia Gearheart 9, Kelsey Jo Tackett 8, Alexia Wilkerson 3, Mackenzie Maynard 2.
