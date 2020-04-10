The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.

The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.

All Mountain Third Team

Ian Reed    Tug Valley

Ethan Colegrove    Tug Valley

Eli Rose    East Ridge

Tyler Maynard    Lawrence County

John King    Johnson Central

Jacob Young    Pike Central

Kobe Bowling    Buckhorn

Bryce Adkins    Pike Central

Eli Sykes    Shelby Valley

Nick Robinson    Pikeville

Braxton Tharp    Paintsville

