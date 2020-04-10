The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.
The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.
All Mountain Third Team
Ian Reed Tug Valley
Ethan Colegrove Tug Valley
Eli Rose East Ridge
Tyler Maynard Lawrence County
John King Johnson Central
Jacob Young Pike Central
Kobe Bowling Buckhorn
Bryce Adkins Pike Central
Eli Sykes Shelby Valley
Nick Robinson Pikeville
Braxton Tharp Paintsville
