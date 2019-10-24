Belfry at Pike Central
Who: Belfry (5-2) at Pike Central (7-1)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Belfry, Philip Haywood. Pike Central, Eric Ratliff.
Notes: Belfry is coming off of a 48-0 win over Lawrence County, while Pike Central is coming off of a 42-6 win over Magoffin County.
The Hawks have never beaten Belfry.
Never.
Friday night, the winner will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A District 8 playoffs and the loser will get the No. 2 seed.
That means the winner will probably host the other team in the second round of the playoffs.
Belfry dominates Class 3A District 8.
The Pirates are starting to get healthy. Isaac Dixon and Seth Mounts both returned to the lineup last week.
The Pirates are trying to get them reps and get them used to playing before the playoffs.
Belfry will host Johnson Central in the last game of the regular season, but don’t think Belfry will be looking ahead.
The Pirates will be focused on Pike Central and getting the No. 1 seed.
Pike Central has never won a regular season district title as long as the Hawks have been in the same district as Belfry.
Pike Central will be fired up and playing for school history.
The winner of this game will help their RPI ranking going into the playoffs.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry, Isaac Dixon. For Pike Central, Matt Anderson.
Dixon is a dynamic player.
Dixon being healthy adds a whole new element to Belfry’s offense.
He helps clear up focus from Ben Bentley and Peyton Hensley.
He also takes pressure off of quarterback Brett Coleman and makes the Belfry backfield dangerous against any defense.
Anderson is only a freshman and is on fire.
The last three weeks he’s been unstoppable.
On the season, Anderson has rushed for 1,166 yards and 12 TDs on 127 carries this season.
He is a big strong back, but he has speed to break out and bounce outside.
Anderson will have to have a big game if the Hawks have any shot to pull the upset over the Pirates.
Phelps at Hazard
Who: Phelps (4-4) at Hazard (5-3)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Daniel Field, Hazard.
Coaches: Phelps, Andrew West. Hazard, Mark Dixon.
Notes: Phelps is coming off of a 41-13 win over Sayre, while Hazard fell to Pikeville 42-0.
Phelps knows what it’s like to fall to Pikeville as well.
This game will be for the No. 2 seed in Class A District 8 playoffs.
The two teams will play in the first round of the playoffs. The winner will be the host.
Running back Dominick Francis leads the Phelps offense with 972 yards rushing and 12 TDs on 109 carries.
Tyrell Hollis follows with 522 rushing yards and four TDs on 70 carries. Seth Mayhorn follows with 331 yards and two TDs on 67 carries.
Quarterback Riley Dotson is 11 for 24 passing for 228 yards with an interception.
Daniel Smith leads the receivers with three catches for 106 yards.
Landon Dotson leads the Hornet defense with 54 total tackles and 1/2 sack. Hollis follows with 43 total tackles and Joey Scott follows with 41.
Cainan Land, Christian Land and Francis each have interceptions this season. Cainan Land and Francis returned their interceptions for TDs.
Hazard had a rough outing against Pikeville.
The Bulldogs only had 172 total yards of offense in the loss.
It was the Bulldogs’ only shutout loss of the season.
Quarterback Garrett Miller was seven of 13 passing for 59 yards.
Running back Trajon Campbell had 61 yards on 14 carries. Elijah Gayheart had 50 yards on three carries late in action.
Andrew Ford led the receivers with two catches for 32 yards and Mason Collins had three catches for 25 yards.
Brayden Thomas and Nick Miller led the defense with 10 total tackles each.
Hazard will be mad after the loss and focused to get back on the winning track.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps, Dominick Francis. For Hazard, Trajon Campbell.
Francis means a lot to his team. Francis is the cog that makes the Hornet offense move.
He will be the feature back and will have to have a big game if the Hornets want to pull off the upset win over the Bulldogs.
Francis is also closing in on 1,000 yards rushing this season. He might get it against Hazard.
Campbell is the Bulldogs’ feature back. He had a big game against Phelps last season.
Campbell had the most success against Pikeville as well.
Campbell has rushed for 527 yards and four TDs on 90 carries.
Bath County at Shelby Valley
Who: Bath County (4-4) at Shelby Valley (7-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: Bath County, Johnny Poynter. Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton.
Notes: Bath County is coming off of a 19-6 win over Prestonsburg, while Shelby Valley is coming off of a 50-14 win over East Ridge.
Bath County is coming off of back-to-back wins over East Ridge and Prestonsburg.
Bath County has secured the No. 4 seed and a playoff berth out of a six-team district.
Quarterback Ryan Leach leads the Bath County offense going 42 for 76 passing for 425 yards and a TD with an interception. He has also rushed for 385 yards and four TDs on 84 carries.
Dalton Nelson leads Bath County’s rushing attack with 458 yards and five TDs on 98 carries.
James Fraley leads the receivers with 23 catches for 209 yards.
Fraley also leads Bath County’s defense with 81 total tackles and two sacks. Nelson follows with 64 tackles and three and 1/2 sacks.
Leach leads Bath County with four interceptions; he has returned one for a TD.
Fraley follows with two interceptions. Austin McKenzie and Hunter McCoy each have an interception.
Shelby Valley quarterback Dalton Meade is having a season. He leads the Wildcats with 1,495 rushing yards and 22 TDs on 117 carries. He is 17 for 47 passing for 387 yards and four TDs with three interceptions.
Freshman running back Jayden Newsome is closing in on 1,000 rushing yards as well. Newsome has rushed for 771 yards and four TDs on 88 carries.
Ethan Bentley follows with 581 yards and five TDs on 49 carries. Jordan Little has rushed for 401 yards and nine TDs on 76 carries.
Bentley leads the Wildcat receivers with four catches for 116 yards and two TDs. Mikey Mullins follows with four catches for 87 yards. Little has six catches for 77 yards. Lance Riddle has a 67-yard TD catch. Lincoln Billiter has two catches for 46 yards and a TD.
Brayden Keathley leads the defense with 73 total tackles and four sacks. Meade follows with 71 total tackles.
Meade leads the secondary with three interceptions; he returned one for a TD. Jesse Cook has two interceptions. Peyton Blackburn and Newsome each have an interception; Blackburn returned his for a TD.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, Jayden Newsome.
Meade is having a huge season, but with this being the regular season finale, look for Newsome to carry the load.
The Wildcats should jump out to a big lead.
That will help Newsome get some touches and close in on 1,000 yards this season.
Meade will finish the season with over 1,500 rushing yards, but Newsome should be close 1,000 as a freshman.
Newsome has got off to a great start in his career and if he reaches 1,000 yards on the ground, it will boost his confidence for the next three years that follow.
West Carter at East Ridge
Who: West Carter (6-2) at East Ridge (0-8)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Warrior Stadium, Lick Creek.
Coaches: West Carter, Daniel Barker. East Ridge, Ben Runyon.
Notes: West Carter is coming off of a 37-6 win over Martin County, while East Ridge fell to Shelby Valley 50-14.
West Carter locked up the No. 1 seed for the Class A District 8 playoffs last week with its win over Martin County.
The Comets are looking to improve their record to 7-2 and keep their momentum going into the playoffs.
The Comets will host the first two playoff games.
East Ridge is trying to get its first win of the season.
The Warriors have been steadily improving, but haven’t got in the winner’s column yet.
Quarterback Orly Perry leads the Comet offense. Perry is 84 for 159 passing for 970 yards and 10 TDs with six interceptions.
Leetavious Cline leads the rushing attack with 547 yards and eight TDs on 78 carries. Cole Crampton follows with 279 yards and a TD on 56 carries. Blake McGlone has added 139 yards and two TDs on 33 carries.
Jackson Bond leads the receivers with 17 catches for 298 yards and three TDs. McGlone follows with 24 catches for 287 yards and a TD.
Tristen Jordan leads West Carter with 73 total tackles. Ethan Jordan follows with 63 total tackles. Evian Leadingham has 42 total tackles and a team-high seven and 1/2 sacks.
Gage Leadingham leads West Carter with five interceptions; he has returned two for TDs.
East Ridge has been getting guys used to new roles this season.
Trey Blackburn was forced to play quarterback and has done a good job for the Warriors this season. He is 14 for 52 passing for 227 yards and a TD with two interceptions.
Jeremy Taylor leads the team in rushing with 284 yards and a TD on 54 carries. Steven Cofiell follows with 274 yards and a three TDs on 63 carries.
Taylor also leads the Warriors defense with 74 total tackles. Chandler Ramey follows with 55 total tackles. Casey Kendrick has 40 tackles and the team’s only two sacks.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, Jeremy Taylor.
Taylor has turned into a really good two-way player for the Warriors.
Look for him to play a big part in the offense Friday night.
He will also be the leader on the defensive side of the ball as well.
Sports Editor’s Note: Pikeville was scheduled to play Jenkins this week. The Panthers have been credited with the forfeit win and improve to 9-0 on the season.
