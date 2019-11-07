Class 3A Playoffs
Floyd Central at Belfry
Who: Floyd Central (3-7) at Belfry (6-3)
Kickoff: Thursday, 7:00 p.m.
Location: C.A.M. Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Floyd Central, Shawn Hager. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Floyd Central is coming off of a 41-14 loss to Letcher Central in the regular season finale, while Belfry fell to Johnson Central 53-16.
Floyd Central and Belfry met earlier this season.
The Pirates picked up a 41-6 win over the Jaguars at Floyd Central.
Floyd Central was 1-4 in its last five regular season games.
Quarterback Brant Potter leads the Floyd Central offense. Potter is 24 for 43 passing for 321 yards and a TD. He has also rushed for 390 yards and three TDs on the season.
Dalton Boyd leads the rushing attack for the Jaguars. Boyd has rushed for 735 yards and nine TDs on 155 carries.
Jordan Akers has added 221 yards rushing and two TDs on 48 carries.
Noah Marcum leads the Jaguar wide receivers with nine catches for 120 yards and a TD. Brendan Evans follows with 12 catches for 98 yards.
Marcum leads the defense with 74 total tackles; five of those were tackles for losses. Chad Bates follows with 66 total tackles as well.
Evans leads Floyd Central with two interceptions. Max Martin and Marcus Thacker each have interceptions for Floyd Central.
Belfry has been fighting through injuries all season.
The Pirates have most of their guys back for the Class 3A playoffs.
Belfry only had nine regular season games this year.
At the end of last season, Philip Haywood was sitting at 438 career wins; he was No. 5 in the nation for active coaches. Haywood has pushed his career win total to 445 this regular season.
On the season, fullback Peyton Hensley leads the Belfry running attack with 820 rushing yards and 11 TDs on 106 carries. Youngstown State commit Ben Bentley follows with 702 yards and nine TDs on 74 carries. Isaac Dixon who has been hurt most of the season and only played in five games has rushed for 568 yards and six TDs on 49 carries.
Quarterback Brett Coleman was hurt early in the season, but has come back and played well is nine for 26 passing for 230 yards and three TDs with one interception.
John Ashurst leads the Pirates with 59 total tackles and three sacks. Jonathan Stepp follows with 40 total tackles and a sack. Seth Mounts has 43 total tackles for the Pirates.
Isaiah Birchfield has both of Belfry’s interceptions this season.
Who 2 Watch: For Belfry watch quarterback Brett Coleman.
Coleman has ran the offense well this season.
Look for him in the option.
He has had time with all of the running backs in the option look, but more and more work will help the Pirates as the playoffs roll along.
Coleman can throw the ball as well, so look for him to make some big plays to give the Pirates a boost in the pass game.
Coleman looks confident and ready to lead the Pirates to a nice playoff run.
Class 2A Playoffs
Martin County at Shelby Valley
Who: Martin County (7-3) at Shelby Valley (8-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: Martin County, Josh Muncy. Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton.
Notes: Martin County is coming off of a 22-19 win over Middlesboro in the season finale, while Shelby Valley was on its Bye Week last week.
The Wildcats won the regular season matchup 41-12 at Martin County.
Martin County has been really good this season, but a road playoff win at Shelby Valley is a tall task for the Cardinals.
Quarterback Drake Muncy is 20 for 72 passing for 398 yards and five TDs with five interceptions on the season. He’s added 84 yards and five TDs on 19 carries.
Logon Proctor leads the rushing attack with 858 yards and 11 TDs on 130 carries. Kolby Sparks follows with 551 yards and seven TDs on 71 carries. Branson Smith has rushed for 359 yards and five TDs on 52 carries.
In the first game against the Cardinals, Shelby Valley quarterback Dalton Meade had a game. Meade was two for three passing for 98 yards and a TD with an interception. He also rushed for 174 yards and four TDs on 20 carries. On defense, Meade had seven total tackles and an interception.
Jordan Little rushed for 61 yards and a TD as well.
Ethan Bentley hauled in a 74-yard TD catch.
The Wildcat defense was great in the first game only giving up 143 total yards of offense to the Cardinals.
Mikey Mullins led the defense with eight total tackles. Brayden Keathley also had eight total tackles and a sack.
Who 2 Watch: Shelby Valley’s defense.
If the Wildcats have a repeat performance, then look for Shelby Valley to cruise to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
On the season, the Wildcats have forced seven fumbles and recovered four of them.
Shelby Valley’s secondary has also come up with 10 interceptions.
Meade leads the team with three interceptions; he returned one of those for a TD. Jesse Cook has two interceptions. Little, Jayden Newsome, Lance Riddle, Peyton Blackburn and Mikey Mullins have all come up with interceptions as well. Riddle and Blackburn returned theirs for TDs.
Keathley leads the Wildcats with 77 total tackles and four sacks. Meade follows with 75 total tackles. Issac Hinkle who is out with an injury follows with 53 total tackles and two sacks. Mullins and Blackburn each have 42 total tackles.
Blackburn is one of the top two-way lineman in the state.
If Shelby Valley’s defense has a big game, the Wildcats should be squaring off with West Carter in the second round.
Class 3A Playoffs
Lawrence County at Pike Central
Who: Lawrence County (4-6) at Pike Central (7-3)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Lawrence County, Alan Short. Pike Central, Eric Ratliff.
Notes: Lawrence County is coming off of a 50-21 loss to Racleand last week, while Pike Central fell to Breathitt County 56-22.
In the first game between the Bulldogs and the Hawks, Pike Central picked up a 48-35 win.
It was a good game.
Lawrence County quarterback Baden Gillespie had a big game for the Bulldogs. Gillespie rushed for 131 yards and five TDs on nine carries. He scored all five of the Bulldogs’ TDs.
Blue Fletcher rushed for 172 yards on 12 carries.
Brandon Davis led Lawrence County’s defense with 13 total tackles. Alex Strickland followed with 12 total tackles and Kaden Gillespie had 10 total tackles.
Pike Central had some big performances by freshman running back Matt Anderson and senior quarterback Tyler Hunt.
Anderson led the Hawks with 241 rushing yards and two TDs on 25 carries.
Hunt rushed for 216 yards and five TDs on 24 carries. Hunt was six for nine passing for 55 yards as well.
Noah Iricks rushed for 65 yards as well.
Keegan Bentley led the receivers with four catches for 45 yards.
Nate Roberts led Pike Central’s defense with 12 total tackles. Iricks added 10 total tackles.
Tanner Hunt recovered a fumble; it was the only turnover of the game for either team.
Who 2 Watch: Pike Central’s Matt Anderson.
Anderson was shaken up and left the Belfry game with an injury.
When he left, he was going to score the go-ahead TD against the Pirates early in the second quarter. He rushed for 74 yards on three carries.
Last week, Anderson played against Breathitt County.
Anderson rushed for 50 yards on 11 carries.
His health will be a big concern for the Hawks.
If he is fully healthy, that will open things up for Tyler Hunt and the offense.
If he is less than 100 percent, then that could put a lot of extra pressure on Hunt and the offense.
Hunt will have to carry the load if Anderson is fully ready.
The Hawks will try and find a way past Lawrence County regardless, it could be a lot tougher challenge if Anderson isn’t playing at full strength.
Class A Playoffs
Phelps at Hazard
Who: Phelps (4-6) at Hazard (6-4)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Daniel Field, Hazard.
Coaches: Phelps, Andrew West. Hazard, Mark Dixon.
Notes: Phelps fell to Tolsia 34-8 in the regular season finale, while Hazard fell to Class 5A 19-10.
The Hornets fell to the Bulldogs 43-7 in the first game between the two schools just two weeks ago.
Phelps struggled against the Hazard.
The Hornets gained 200 total yards of offense.
Tyrell Hollis led the Hornets with 79 rushing yards and a TD on eight carries. Dominick Francis followed with 75 yards on 14 carries. Bryson Layne had a 43-yard run.
The Bulldogs had 302 total yards of offense against Phelps.
Backup quarterback Nick Miller led the way going seven for 11 passing for 93 yards and a TD. Garrett Miller went three for nine passing for 38 yards. Third string quarterback Keaton Napier was two for two passing for 30 yards.
Trajon Campbell had one carry for a 65-yard TD to lead the rushing attack. Elijah Gayheart followed with 63 yards on the ground with two TDs on seven carries. Reece Fletcher added 45 yards and a TD on two carries. Nick Miller added a rushing TD in the win as well.
Andrew Ford had a 22-yard TD catch. Tyler Smith led the receivers with two catches for 30 yards. Hank Pelfrey added two catches for 28 yards.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps, Domineck Francis. For Hazard, Trajon Campbell.
The two running backs will set the tone for their respective teams.
Francis led the Hornets this season. Francis reached 1,000 yards rushing on the year. He finished with 1,127 yards and 13 TDs with 138 carries.
Francis will be key for the Hornets.
If the Hornets want to have a chance to play the Bulldogs close, Francis will have to have a big game and move the chains.
Campbell leads the Hazard rushing attack with 632 rushing yards and five TDs on 97 carries.
Campbell is a quick back who makes good cuts.
He has a lot of help in the backfield, but he will be the main focus in the run game for the Bulldogs.
If he gets going early, look for that to open things up for the pass game.
Look for Campbell to see some early touches and the Bulldogs will try to open things up early.
