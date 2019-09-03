Pirates knock off LCA

BELFRY — Belfry’s Isaac Dixon went to work in the 35th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
Dixon is a workhorse who took over the game.
His running mates Ben Bentley and Peyton Hensley combined for four additional touchdowns and well over 100 yards.
With 9:27 left in the first, Dixon busted a 50-yard TD that gave the Pirates an early lead.
Lexington Christian Academy (LCA) retaliated with a TD strike delivered by quarterback Jayden Barnhardt to Dearious Smith from 40 yards out to tie the game.
On Belfry’s second drive, the Pirates were forced to punt giving the ball back to LCA with 3:55 in the first quarter.
LCA tailback Xavier Brown received a handoff, planted his foot in the ground and went untouched for a 61-yard TD that put the Eagles up 13-6 over the Pirates with 3:44 remaining in the first.
Bentley wouldn’t allow the Pirates to stay down long as he broke two tackles on his way to a 28-yard TD scamper just 5 plays into the drive. Bentley-s effort tied the game 13-13 with 2:36 left in the first.
LCA was looking to jump back on top of the Pirates, but Belfry’s Isaiah Birchfield intercepted Barnhardt’s pass. Birchfield was able to return the pick 30 plus yards to put the Pirates inside the red zone.
On the second play of the drive, Dixon went15 yards into the end zone to put the Pirate’s up 19-13 with only 32 seconds remaining in the first.
Going into the second quarter, Belfry retained that lead and added momentum when Greyson Cook and Dylan Goff combined for a sack that forced the Eagles to punt from their own one-yard line.
With 11:00 to play in the first half, Belfry started its drive only 38 yards from the end zone.
Bentley scored his second TD on the night; punching it in from 34 yards out with 8:28 left in the first half. Bentley’s TD gave the Pirates a 26-13 lead.
Barnhardt stayed poised for the Eagles and delivered on a 65-yard dart to Smith with 8:13 to play in the half. The TD pass cut the Pirate lead 26-20.
LCA had Belfry pinned on the one and forced them to punt; giving the Eagles the ball just 40 yards out and an opportunity to take the lead.
With 4:57 in the first half and the Eagles barreling down towards the end zone, the Pirates Dylan Goff recovered an unforced fumble that put Belfry on the 50-yard line and back in control.
Dixon went 40 yards on a reverse that put the Pirates on the LCA 10 yard-line and into prime scoring position.
The Pirates came up empty, though.
With 7:56 in the third quarter, Cook tipped one of Barnhardt’s passes. Belfry’s Seth Mounts came up with the interception for the Pirates defense off of the deflection by Cook.
Belfry continued the slow grind and was able to maintain their 26-20 lead over the Eagles.
That lead would grow early in the fourth quarter when Hensley gutted the LCA defense up the middle with a 45-yard TD run to give the Pirates a 32-20 lead.
LCA was eventually able to force a turnover on downs with 7:48 left to play, however they Pirates got the ball right back as Birchfeild came away with his second pick of the night.
Hensley sealed the victory for the Pirates as he broke a 23-yard TD run that put Belfry up 39-20.
Belfry (2-0) is on its Bye Week this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.