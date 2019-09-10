WALESKA, Ga. — UPike football gave the No. 10 team in the country far more than they bargained for on Saturday, nearly pulling off the upset but falling in overtime, 20-17.
Pikeville forced overtime after two huge passes from Trevon Wofford for a last-minute game-tying touchdown. The first pass was a 29-yard pass to Robert Sims III on a fourth down to keep the Bears’ hopes alive. Two plays later, Wofford found Arties Clark on a jump ball in the end zone to tie the game.
UPike got the ball to start overtime and had their field goal blocked. Reinhardt then hit a 27-yard field goal on the corresponding drive to take the win.
The numbers were almost equal on both sides. Reinhardt barely outgained the Bears 393-380 and got 189 yards on the ground against a team that had only allowed four yards rushing in its previous game.
Much like last week, the Bears found success early and got a field goal on its second possession of the game to take a 3-0 lead. Sims had his first of many long catches on that possession when he leaped over a defender, ripped the held ball away and shoved him aside before stepping out at the eight. Sims’ size made him a prime target all day, catching four passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Two plays after that field goal, Cedric Thomas picked up the first Bears turnover of the season with an interception. Two Georgia natives had huge games on defense in their homecoming game. Nyshun Bell led the Bears with 12 total tackles and a tackle for loss, while senior Taeron Brown was one of three Bears with eight tackles, and he added a half tackle for loss as well.
That lead would stand until Reinhardt answered with a field goal of their own in the beginning of the second quarter.
However, UPike took the lead right back on the next possession when Wofford came in for the first time in the game. Reinhardt overcommitted to the run and stopped the dual-threat quarterback when Wofford saw Shelton beat the defense over the top and threw a nice touch pass to Alexander Shelton for a 35-yard touchdown.
Pikeville’s 10-3 lead would hold into the halftime break until Reinhardt came out and tied the game up on the first drive of the second half.
From there, the UPike defense would bounce back and hold Reinhardt in check for most of the third quarter when Reinhardt quarterback Billy Hall was able to catch the edge on a 12-yard touchdown run to set the stage for the late dramatics.
UP NEXT
UPike finally hosts its first home game on Sept. 14 against Bluefield College. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Hambley Athletic Complex.
