Cody Potter is one of the 16 finalists for 2020 Mr. Basketball.
What’s his case for winning?
Watch him shoot.
There aren’t many players who can shoot the ball the way he does.
Potter is a scoring machine and once he gets hot, can put on a show.
He’s not only a three-point shooter, though.
He can post up. He can get to the basket. He can do a little bit of everything on offense.
Potter is an excellent rebounder as well.
Not only does he hold the school record for points in a career, he also holds the all-time rebounding record at Shelby Valley as well.
Potter isn’t a bigger name because he hasn’t played in the Sweet 16 yet.
Most of the time, Mr. Basketball voting is done by the last day of the regular season, which is this Friday. If that is the case, it will be hard for the Wildcats’ star to win the award.
Not taking anything away from any other candidate, but Potter is a quiet kid and does everything right.
He signed to play at Rollins College. Rollins is a DII school, but it was the right fit for him. He had many offers to play at the DI level, but sometimes the right fit is the right fit.
Shelby Valley had a Mr. Basketball 10 years ago in Elisha Justice.
Potter is a different player than Justice.
Potter is more of a pure scorer. Potter broke Justice’s school record for career scoring.
Potter has a great point guard to set him up in Keian Worrix.
The duo are fun to watch.
Potter has turned into a leader on this team as well.
Sometimes that’s hard for quiet players to do, but he has grown into a leader.
Potter has had a great season.
If he gets hot and leads Shelby Valley to a run at Rupp Arena, will it be too late?
The timing of voting could hurt his chances.
Last season, voting had to be turned in on the last day of the regular season.
But if all of Eastern Kentucky gets behind Potter, then he will have a chance.
The voters for Mr. Basketball?
The coaches and media from around the state.
Players who get seen in Louisville and Lexington have the advantage.
Potter can play.
He is definitely a worthy Mr. Basketball Candidate.
Will he get the award?
That’s to be seen.
Also, Belfry’s Katie Ball is a Ms. Basketball Candidate. Pick up Thursday’s edition for her preview.
My vote was for both of the area kids.
This is only Ball’s first-year playing in the state.
She can do it all.
The rest of the state may not know the talent in the 15th Region, but we have two candidate who could be Mr. and Ms. Basketball.
