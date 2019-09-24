Prep football roundup

Week 5 of the high school schedule was one to remember for Pikeville as the Panthers picked up their first win at Belfry since 2000.
Also Shelby Valley kept its dominate ground attack going as the Wildcats picked up a big win over Phelps.
Pike Central won a thriller over Letcher Central 40-35 and East Ridge got shutout by Grundy.
Pikeville 22,
Belfry 21
Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee has been solid all year, but he grew up a lot Friday night.
The Panthers were down 21-8 at halftime.
McNamee spearheaded the comeback on offense. He found Seth Pugh for two second half TDs that helped the Panthers pull out the comeback win and give Pikeville its first win at Belfry since the 2000 season.
Since the year 200, the Panthers have only beaten Belfry three times.
McNamee finished the game 14 for 23 passing for 138 yards and two TDs; he ran for a TD as well.
Cody Raines led the Pikeville rushing attack with 73 yards.
Pikeville’s defense came up big in the win as well. The Panthers forced three total turnovers in the game, but none were bigger than senior linebacker Connor Wright’s interception to seal the win.
Besides Wright’s interception, Pikeville recovered two Belfry fumbles. Josh Taylor and Matt Compton each forced a fumble and Nate Collins recovered both of them.
Kaden Caudill had a huge game for the Panthers with a team-high 17 total tackles. Collins followed with 15 total tackles and Compton had 10.
Belfry’s offense did what it always does — run the ball effectively.
Belfry rushed for 293 total yards against the Panthers. Peyton Hensley led the way for the Pirates with 127 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. Ben Bentley followed with 113 rushing yards and a TD on 17 carries. Isaiah Birchfield followed with 49 yards on the ground.
Belfry quarterback Brett Coleman was back in the lineup Friday night. Coleman was one for three passing for 33 yards and an interception; he added 13 rushing yards on five carries for the Pirates.
Jon Ashurst led the Pirates on defense with 13 total tackles and a sack. Birchfield added 10 total tackles and Grayson Cook had eight total tackles.
Belfry linebacker Seth Mounts only played a half. He didn’t play the entire second half.
Also Belfry star running back Isaac Dixon sat out the game due to injury.
Pikeville (5-0) is scheduled to visit Lawrence County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Belfry (2-2) is scheduled to host Magoffin County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pike Central 40,
Letcher Central 35
Tyler Hunt found Noah Iricks for the game-winning score to give the Hawks a big 40-35 win over Letcher Central.
Hunt had a monster game for the Hawks. Hunt was 12 for 16 passing for 232 yards and four TDs and he rushed for 175 and two TDs on 25 carries. Hunt also converted two two-point conversions for Pike Central.
Keegan Bentley had a huge game receiving. He had eight catches for 176 yards and three TDs. Iricks had three catches for 43 yards and a TD.
Adrien Anthony led the defense with 13 total tackles. Nate Roberts followed with 12 total tackles.
Hunt also came up with an interception for the Hawks as well.
Pike Central (3-1) is scheduled to visit district rival Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Shelby Valley 50,
Phelps 12
Shelby Valley’s Dalton Meade is tearing it up this season.
Last Friday night, Meade had another monster to lead the Wildcats to a 50-12 win over Phelps.
Meade finished the night with 252 rushing yards and five TDs on 11 carries. He was one for five passing for 40 yards.
Meade also led the Wildcat defense with 12 total tackles; eight were solo.
Sophomore running back Ethan Bentley had another solid game with 85 rushing yards and a TD on two carries. Jayden Newsome added 71 rushing yards on four carries. Jordan Little had 31 rushing yards and a TD on seven carries.
The Shelby Valley offensive line has been dominant all season and they cleared the way for the Wildcats to finish with 439 rushing yards on the night.
Mikey Mullins had a catch for 40 yards.
Besides Meade on defense, Brayden Keathley finished the game with 11 total tackles and Isaac Hinkle added 10 total tackles.
Phelps’ Dominick Francis rushed for a 27-yard TD in the first half for the Hornets.
Phelps didn’t have stats listed at on the KHSAA website at press time.
Shelby Valley is scheduled to visit West Carter at 7:30 p.m. in a big Class 2A District 8 showdown.
Phelps and East Ridge didn’t have stats listed on the KHSAA website as of press time.
