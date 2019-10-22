Defense does it for Bears in record setting day against Tigers

UPike football had one of its best days in recent history in a dominant 35-15 win at Campbellsville on Saturday to even its record to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in Mid-South Bluegrass Division play.
The Bears recorded a program-record tying 11 sacks. The 11 sacks ties the record that was set in 2003 against Bethel.
Thanks to the sack explosion, UPike allowed only two rushing yards overall on 35 rushing attempts. The Bears allowed 142 yards of total offense and both marks are season-lows.
Johran Broadnax was the catalyst of that Bears defense and was all over the field on Saturday. He led the team with nine total tackles, had 3.5 tackles for loss, a team-high three sacks, one of which forced a fumble, and also had an interception and a pass breakup.
Campbellsville still held an early lead over the Bears after an early safety and field goal, but from that point it was all Bears in all three aspects of the game.
Broadnax’s sack-fumble gave UPike the ball in the red zone as the first quarter wound down, and Derius Gibson scored the first of his two touchdowns to give Pikeville a 7-3 lead. Gibson led the Bears with 64 yards in a rush attack that was not as efficient as it was last week against Georgetown, but still got the job done.
On Pikeville’s next possession, the Bears extended its lead with a 14-yard pass from Bowen Smith to Alexander Shelton. Smith was the Bears’ signal-caller all game up until the final drive when the game was out of reach and had 128 yards passing.
After going into halftime with a 14-8 lead, Pikeville delivered what felt like a decisive blow with a punt block return for a touchdown for the second consecutive week. This week it was Gibson who blocked the punt and Nyshun Bell took it to the house.
Campbellsville later responded with a touchdown to get back within one score, but the Bears were unfazed and scored twice to put the game out of reach.
Gibson scored his second touchdown of the game halfway through the fourth with a 36-yard run, his fifth of the season.
UPike’s last touchdown came on a bit of trickery as Bowen Smith received the pitch on a flea flicker and found Arties Clark who fought through defensive pass interference to walk into the end zone on a 52-yard pass.
With today’s win, UPike moves into a tie for third in the MSC Bluegrass division at 2-1.
UP NEXT
UPike football returns home from a two-game road trip for next week’s homecoming game against No. 9 Lindsey Wilson next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Hambley Athletic Complex.
