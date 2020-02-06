In the final month of regular season play, Shelby Valley is starting to hit its stride.
The Wildcats picked up a big 68-37 win over Pike Central Tuesday night.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead thanks to Eli Sykes. Sykes scored 11 first-quarter points as Shelby Valley held a 20-8 lead after the opening quarter of play.
After that, it was all Cody Potter.
Potter finished the game with 28 points, 13 rebounds, three assists two blocks and two steals. Potter was four of seven from three-point land.
In the last three games, Potter has scored 88 points (30, 30 and 28). On the season, Potter is averaging 25.2 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game.
Shelby Valley’s lead grew to 41-18 at the half.
Sykes finished with 15 points. Keian Worrix added 11 points, seven assists and two steals. Kaden Robinson finished with five points and Logan Hawkins added four. Davy Bentley scored three and Zack Johnson added two.
Jacob Young led the way for Pike Central with a team-high 13 points. Logan Wood added 10 and Justin Adkins also reached double digits with 10. Noah Iricks and Boykins added two each.
——
Shelby Valley 20 21 20 7 — 68
Pike Central 8 10 8 11 —37
Shelby Valley — Cody Potter 28, Eli Sykes 15, Keian Worrix 11, Kaden Robinson 5, Logan Hawkins 4, Davy Bentley 3, Zack Johnson 2.
Pike Central — Jacob Young 13, Logan Wood 10, Justin Adkins 10, Noah Iricks 2, Boykins 2.
