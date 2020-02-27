60th District Boys'
On Tuesday, the Belfry Pirates met the Pike Central Hawks in pursuit of a spot in the 60th District championship.
Excellent team shooting helped the Pirates sail past the Hawks in a 70-36 win securing the Pirates spot in the championship and the 15th Region Tournament.
The Pirates freshman Sal Dean had everything in his arsenal working for him as he was hitting dribble pull-up jumpers from deep and driving to the rim at will.
Dean finished the game with 21 points.
However, Dean wasn’t the only Pirate to crack double figures as Tyler Chaffin added 13 and Brett Coleman dropped 14 points and seven rebounds.
Chaffin shot an insane 75 percent from three point land hitting three of four as the team finished the game shooting at 44.4 percent from that range.
The Pirates shot 51.8 percent from the field and capitalized on every easy opportunity that came their way.
The Pirates will be matched up against the No. 1 seeded Phelps Hornets who finished the year on a 10-game win streak.
The 15th Regions Player of the Year runner-up Trey Francis leads the Hornets.
The Hornets role players have been the driving force for their stellar play of late and have seemingly elevated the team to new heights.
However the Pirates now have a big time win under their belt after knocking off Pike Central in the District Tournaments first round.
Belfry will need to maintain these shooting numbers in the championship matchup if they look to claim the title on their home floor.
The Pirates have struggled against the Hornets in regular season play going 0-2 previously.
Even so, the Pirates are definitely playing well as of late should host an exciting matchup when they clash with the Hornets on Thursday February 27th.
Pike Central finished the season with an 8-21 record. The Hawks didn’t have stats listed on the KHSAA website as of press time.
Belfry and Phelps will face off in the 60th District championship game at 8:15 p.m. at Belfry.
60th District Girls'
On Tuesday, Pike Central clinched its spot in the 60th District Championship against the No. 1 seed Belfry Lady Pirates with a 66-49 win over the Phelps.
Advancing to the district championship also gives the Lady Hawks a bid to the 15th Region Tournament.
Pike Central was led by Kelsi Brinager. Brinager stepped up in the first quarter scoring eight of the teams’ 13 points, helping her team get off to a fast start.
Brinager kept her efficient shooting night up adding another nine points to her scoring total in the first half. Brinager finished the night with a game-high 30.
The Lady Hawks managed to build a 45-33 lead by the end of the third quarter, which proved to be too much for the Lady Hornets to overcome.
The fourth quarter came with a spirited effort by the Lady Hornets. Phelps scored 16 points in the fourth quarter in a comeback attempt.
Phelps’ Danielle Prater dropped 11 points in the fourth as she tried to will her team back into the game. She finished with 20 points in the contest.
However, the Lady Hawk defense stepped up to hold the Lady Hornets off forcing turnovers and leading to easy baskets.
The Lady Hawks also dominated on the glass hauling in 31 total team rebounds. Brinager led the Lady Hawks with nine and teammate Chloe Neece added eight boards. The two accounted for 17 rebounds.
The Lady Hawks will need this kind of rebounding effort or better as the are set to take on one of the best rebounding teams in the state when they take on Belfry Thursday night in the championship game. Belfry has one of the best rebounders in the state in Katie Ball. Ball is averaging nearly 15 rebounds per game by herself.
The Lady Hawks are 1-2 in the series against the Lady Pirates and look to even that record out with the outcome being the 60th District title and a better seed going into the 15th Region Tournament.
This should be an action packed matchup set to take place Thursday February 27th at Belfry.
Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. with the Boys’ 60th District Championship action set to take place immediately after.
Pike Central 13 17 15 21 — 66
Phelps 8 9 16 16 — 49
Pike Central —Kelsi Brinager- 30, Bailey Birchfield 17, Alexis Newsome 5, Chloe Neece 5, Sarah Justice 4, Lakota Johnson 3, Hannah May 2.
Phelps - Danielle Prater 20, Kacie Dotson 16, Kylie Hall 6, Alyssa Sargent 4, Chloe Smith 3.
