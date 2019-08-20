UPike’s Seth Napier: Working for opportunity

Sometimes it’s about working hard and making the most of your opportunity when given.
UPike’s Seth Napier is hoping to make the most of his opportunities this season.
The redshirt junior from Perry Central is hoping to play a bigger part in the offense this season.
Napier is a 6 foot 2 210- pound tight end for the Bears.
“Preparation is big because we’ve worked hard all summer and it helped last year with a lot of younger guys playing,” Napier said. “All summer long, I think coach Holland instilled in us this is why we do this and this is why we’re a special group and we can do some big things this year.”
UPike runs a high-powered offense. Napier is hoping to see some action for the Bears.
Napier has done his part to get ready for the season, though.
“It’s been a grind,” Napier said. “I’ve put on about 10 or 15 pounds and I feel healthy and great. With Bo (Bowen Smith) behind us, X (Xondre Willis) and guys like that, I think we’re going to be a really special offense. We have the potential to have one of the best offenses in the country.”
The Bears return a lot on offense, but the tight end position will see some new faces since Braxton Whitmore graduated.
“As a player in this offense, you just never know when you might get the ball,” Napier said. “Your number could be called anytime. It’s just a special thing. Our offense is just so fun and it can be a show sometimes.”
UPike is known for the throwing the ball all over the field, but the Bears run the ball effectively as well.
“Our offensive line the past couple of years has done an incredible job,” Napier said. “I love the big guys to death because they just go out and work their tails off. Running the football just gives us such opportunities to throw the ball. When Bo (Bowen Smith) is making good decisions and getting the ball out to us, we can make some special plays.”
UPike has a lot of guys back on defense and should help the offense this season.
“That’s probably one of the biggest things for us this year is having T (Taeron Brown) back,” Napier said. “Those guys last year learned not to depend on him so much. At the end of the season when we all kind of gelled together, it seemed like they knew what was going on and were making plays instead of somebody else making plays for them.”
Napier and the Bears have some big goals this season.
“Individual goals for myself is just try to make my teammates better,” Napier said. “Hopefully we can get that conference bid, but for a team goal, I’d love to see us get into the playoffs. I’d love to be that first team to go to the national championship.”
UPike is scheduled to kickoff the season Thursday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Murray State University.
