LICK CREEK — East Ridge had a five-point lead over Pikeville entering the fourth quarter Monday night in 59th District action.
With their backs against the wall, the Panthers outscored East Ridge 24-11 in the fourth quarter to pull out a big 62-54 win.
The Warriors held a 43-38 lead opening the fourth quarter of play.
Pikeville’s Grayson Harris opened the scoring in the fourth with a pair of free throws with 5:53 left to cut the lead to 43-40.
Isaac Woods answered for the Warriors with a basket at the 5:35 mark to push the lead to 45-40.
Pikeville answered with a 6-0 run to take a 46-45 lead.
East Ridge’s Eli Rose split a pair of free throws with 2:45 left to tie things up at 46-46.
Pikeville put the game away after that.
Harris knocked down a pair of free throws. Samons followed with a three and then he scored and was fouled with 1:02 left; Samons made the free throw to push the lead to 54-46.
Woods knocked down a three for East Ridge, but Nick Robinson followed with back-to-back baskets for Pikeville to push the lead to 58-49 with under 30 seconds left to play.
The Panthers held onto the 62-54 win.
Samons led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 24 points. Robinson followed with 11 points. Harris added nine. Peyton Boyd-Blair and John Flanery each scored six for the Panthers. Tate Walters added four points and Connor Byers had two points and six rebounds.
Pikeville shot 41.7 percent from the floor (20 for 48), while the Warriors shot 45.5 percent from the field (20 for 44).
East Ridge also out rebounded Pikeville 27-23.
Rose led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 14 points. Hunter Damron followed with 14 points. Woods added nine points and five rebounds. Jonathan Mills added six points and eight rebounds. Hess added six points and seven rebounds. Braxton Stanley chipped in with four points.
Pikeville held a 14-9 lead after the first quarter. The Panthers took a 27-22 lead in the halftime break.
East Ridge opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 29-27 lead.
Damron hit a three late in the third and Rose scored to give the Warriors a 43-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Pikeville (13-9, 4-2 district) is scheduled to visit Lawrence County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
East Ridge (7-14, 2-4) is scheduled to visit county rival Pike Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
——
Pikeville 14 13 11 24 — 62
East Ridge 9 13 21 11 — 54
Pikeville — Rylee Samons 24, Nick Robinson 11, Grayson Harris 9, Peyton Boyd-Blair 6, John Flanery 4, Tate Walters 4, Connor Byers 2.
East Ridge — Eli Rose 15, Hunter Damron 14, Isaac Woods 9, Cameron Hess 6, Jonathan Mills 6, Braxton Stanley.
