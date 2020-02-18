The East Ridge Warriors secured a thrilling victory over the Pike Central Hawks after a 61-56 final in overtime on Friday.
The Hawks came back to tie the game up at 50-50 after being down by more than 15 points.
In the first, the Warriors came out scorching hot and scored 21 points, while the Hawks only scored four. The Hawks were on the board first, but East Ridge got the last laugh with a last second three-pointer from Jon Mills that put the Warriors ahead 21-4 after the first quarter.
The second quarter was a much more even affair, but ended with the Hawks cutting the Warriors’ lead to 30-18 at the half. The Hawks had a strong showing from Jake Young who scored 11 points in the second quarter alone and was responsible for Pike Central’s last five buckets in the half.
Pike Central had another great quarter outscoring the Warriors 14-6 to cut their lead to only four points going into the fourth quarter with a very strong showing from Pike Central’s Bryce Adkins who scored 10 points in the quarter and added two three-pointers.
In the fourth, Pike Central grabbed a two-point lead with only eight seconds left for the first time since early in the first quarter. Then, with only two seconds on the clock, the Warriors’ Isaac Woods scored on a layup to tie the game and send it into overtime.
In overtime it was a battle from the free throw line with both teams shooting a combined 14 free throws in the final four minutes with an occasional layup mixed in. Ultimately, East Ridge would go on to outscore the Hawks 11-6 in overtime, which secured them the win.
East Ridge’s Cameron Hess led the Warriors with 18 points including two three-pointers. Woods and Jon Mills added 14 points and10 points respectively.
Pike Central’s Young led the Hawks with a game-high 27 points and went a perfect six-for-six from the free throw line. Bryce Adkins also added 16 points for the Hawks.
