Everyone wants to play on the biggest stage.
Recently, Pikeville’s Connor Wright got to play on one of football’s biggest stages.
Wright played in the Blue/Grey All American Game in Dallas’ AT&T Stadium.
“It was a great experience,” Wright said. “It was fun getting to know all the guys and where they’re from and I had the chance to not only learn from a lot of the players, but the coaches that really helped me improve my game.”
Wright was one of the talented linebackers for a stingy Pikeville defense the past several seasons.
He ended his senior season at Pikeville helping the Panthers go 14-0 and winning the Class A state championship. Wright was also a starter and a main player in the defense during his junior season when the Panthers finished as Class A runner-ups.
Wright finished his senior season with 78 total tackles, three tackles for losses and two sacks.
Wright also recovered a fumble and had an interception during his senior year.
During his junior season, he finished with 60 total tackles, nine and 1/2 tackles for losses and two sacks.
“It was fun being able to represent Pikeville in AT&T Stadium,” Wright said. “It showed me that I could play with a lot of those guys. And walking into Cowboy Stadium on game day and going to their locker room and being able to walk around wherever I wanted and see the stadium before the game was amazing.”
Wright represented Pikeville well.
He is a talented player who has good speed, sees the field well and brings offensive players down for tackles.
Wright and the rest of the Pikeville defense shutout Paintsville 43-0 in the state championship game.
Wright has the skill and talent to play at the next level. He is a leader on defense.
