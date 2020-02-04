UPike men’s basketball gave the NAIA’s top ranked team a run for its money on Saturday, but eventually fell short, losing to rival Georgetown in a packed UPike Gym, 76-63.
Pikeville used the raucous crowd to its advantage in the early going and held the lead for the first nine minutes.
Senior Luke Layhew was dominant in the first half, almost securing a double-double in the first 20 minutes. He had 10 points and eight rebounds in just the first 20 minutes. Through the rest of the game, he ended up getting his seventh double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 boards.
Georgetown ended the half on an 8-0 run to go into halftime with a 15-point lead, but it wouldn’t last.
UPike came out with a vengeance to open the second half with an 8-0 run of their own. Later in the half, UPike was able to get within four at 51-47.
However, for every attack UPike made, Georgetown seemed to have an answer, which was often in the form of Jacob Conway.
Conway led all scorers with 26 points on a game-high four made three-pointers. Georgetown was very efficient from long distance on the night, making 11 of 27 attempts from long distance.
Georgetown was able to pull away after UPike got into foul trouble, forcing the Bears to not play as intense of defense as it would’ve liked and made enough shots late to keep UPike at bay.
UP NEXT
Men’s basketball continues its three-game homestand on Thursday with another revenge opportunity in Lindsey Wilson at 8:00 p.m. at UPike Gym.
