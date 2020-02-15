ROBINSON CREEK — Valley jumped out to an early 11-0 lead against Elkhorn City in the County Championship.
The Cougars didn’t give up and fought back in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 39-38, but that was as close as Elkhorn City would get as Valley pulled out a 57-41win to claim the County Championship.
Valley held a 27-12 halftime lead, but Elkhorn City stormed back in the third quarter outscoring the Wildcats 21-11 to cut the lead to 38-33. The Cougars cut that to one, but Valley’s Russ Osborne closed the win out for the Wildcats.
He attacked the basket, got to the free throw line and scored nine of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. Osborne was named the tournament MVP as well.
Valley’s Eli Stewart followed with 13 points. Ethan Sykes also reached double figure scoring with 10 points. Bruce Coleman added six. Jake Childers, Ethan Mullins and Colton Stamper each scored two points. Jordan Tackett chipped in with one.
Gunnar Ward led the way for the Cougars with a team-high 14 points. Carter Damron added 11; he knocked down three big threes for the Cougars to help get them back in the game. Keaton Puckett also reached double figures with 10. Drew Taylor added six points.
In the consolation game, Pikeville knocked off Belfry 51-30.
Sam Wright led the way for Pikeville with a team-high 17 points. Blake Caudill and Jackson Hall each scored seven points. Carter Hurley and EB Walters both added five points. Merrick Byers scored four points. Collier Fuller and Saylers each added three points in the Pikeville win.
Belfry’s Jonah Adkins led the way for the Pirates with a game-high 17 points. Braydon Hall, Cameron Stafford and Ian Loomis each scored three points for the Pirates. Blake Hager and Hunter Hylton added two points apiece.
