LICK CREEK — East Ridge’s Kyra Looney got hot.
She knocked down one three after another, until she finished with a possible school record 10 made threes Thursday night in the Lady Warriors 83-42 win over Jenkins.
Looney finished the game with 40 points and eight rebounds. She was 10 for 15 from three-point land on the night.
“It feels wonderful,” Looney said. “It honestly doesn’t feel like I made that many. I was just playing out of my mind, I guess. I was just throwing them up there and they were all going in.”
The game was close early on and Jenkins and East Ridge were tied at 11-11 after the first quarter.
Jasmine Easterling opened the second quarter with back-to-back threes to give the Lady Warriors a 17-11 lead.
Looney made her first three at the 5:05 mark of the second quarter. She added two more threes in the quarter as East Ridge outscored Jenkins 30-10 in the second quarter to take a 41-21 halftime lead.
Looney knocked down four threes in the third and three more in the fourth.
As a team, East Ridge knocked down 18 of 33 threes. That’s 54.5 percent shooting from long range.
Sarah Tackett added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Warriors. Haley Parks also finished with 10 points. Leah Wells added nine and Easterling scored six. Rayanna Slone scored five and Breanna Taylor chipped in with three.
Kristan Thacker led the way for the Lady Cavs with a team-high 13 points. Jerrica Thacker also reached double figures with 10. Lindsey Rose followed with nine and Sameria Meade added six. Alexis Ritchie scored three and Candence Firth added two.
The game also decided the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in the 59th District Tournament. East Ridge earned the No. 3 seed and will take on Shelby Valley at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Jenkins. Jenkins got the No. 4 seed and will take on Pikeville at 6:30 p.m. Monday night.
