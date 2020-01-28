RICHMOND — Somedays the shots just won’t seem to go down.
That was the case for Shelby Valley Friday afternoon in the All “A” Classic quarterfinals.
That doesn’t mean you quit, though and the Lady Wildcats certainly didn’t quit as they came up short to Walton Verona 37-31.
Shelby Valley got off to a slow start.
The Lady Wildcats only scored two points in the second quarter. Laci Johnson scored the opening basket for Shelby Valley to cut the Walton Verona lead to 13-9 at the beginning of the second quarter.
Walton Verona ended the second quarter on a 13-0 run.
Shelby Valley trailed Walton Verona 26-9 at the halftime break.
The Lady Wildcats started fighting back in the third quarter. Laci Johnson scored on a layup with 6:21 left to cut the lead to 28-11.
Tori Hampton hit a pair of free throws with 4:43 left to cut the lead to 30-13. Alyssa Elswick scored with 3:28 to cut the lead to 31-15. She scored again with 2:50 left to cut the lead to 31-17.
Walton Verona’s Emma Strunk scored with 2:22 left to push the lead to 33-17.
Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Newsom knocked down a three with 1:01 left in the third to cut the lead to 33-20. She followed with another three with just six seconds left to cut the lead to 33-23.
The Lady Wildcats trailed 33-23 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Newsom led the way for the Lady Wildcats with 15 points. Elswick followed with six points, seven rebounds and a steal. Hampton had six points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Laci Johnson finished with four points and five rebounds.
Hampton opened the fourth with a layup to cut the lead to 33-25.
Elswick split a pair of free throws with 5:16 left to cut the lead to 33-26.
Newsom knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 33-28 with 3:12 left.
Walton Verona’s Haylee Neeley knocked down a pair of free throws to stop an 11-0 Shelby Valley run and nearly nine minute scoring drought. Those free throws pushed the Walton Verona lead to 31-28.
Newsom knocked down another three with 2:09 left to play to cut the lead to 35-31.
Shelby Valley had other opportunities to cut into the lead, but couldn’t score the rest of the game as the Lady Wildcats fell 37-31.
Shelby Valley only shot 27.5 percent (11 for 40) from the field on the day. Walton Verona shot 34.4 percent (11 for 34) from the floor.
Walton Verona outrebounded the Lady Wildcats 31-25.
Shelby Valley forced 15 Walton Verona turnovers, but committed 10 turnovers.
——
Walton Verona 13 13 7 4 —37
Shelby Valley 7 2 14 8 — 31
Walton Verona — Emma Strunk 10, Haylee Neeley 10, Maggie Buerger 7, Addisyn Michael 4, Emma Gutman 3, Kylie Lay 3.
Shelby Valley — Alyssa Newsom 15, Alyssa Elswick 6, Tori Hampton 6, Laci Johnson 4.
