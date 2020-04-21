The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.

The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.

All Mountain First Team

Colby Fugate    Paintsville

Trey Francis    Phelps

Caleb May    Tug Valley

Keian Worrix    Shelby Valley

Rylee Samons    Pikeville

Nike Keeton    Paintsville

Sal Dean    Belfry

Drew Hatfield    Mingo Central

Isaiah May    Johnson Central

Wade Pelfrey    Hazard

