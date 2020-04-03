There was only one choice.
After Jim Hicks decided to resign as Shelby Valley’s boys’ basketball coach after the season ended, there was really only one choice for the school as his replacement.
That choice was Rodney Rowe.
“It never really leaves your system,” Rodney Rowe said. “At tournament time, it really picks up and pulls at you to get back in it. I have to thank principal Mr. Greg Napier because he called me and and asked if I was interested in the job. I’m big in church and before accepting the job, I prayed about it and I came to peace with the decision to take the job. I wanted to coach in this community and I was humbled that Mr. Napier gave me the opportunity to coach once again.”
“He is a proven winner from his days as both a player and coach,” Shelby Valley principal Greg Napier said. Coach Rodney Rowe is a local man with the vested interest in seeing our young men and women succeeding at all levels.”
Rodney Rowe helped build the program in the 1990s and 2000s and won the schools first two 15th Region championships.
After he stepped away from coaching the boys’ team in 2003/2004 season, Rodney Rowe came back to take over the girls’ program in 2007. He coached the girls’ program until the end of the 2017/2018 season.
He won three 15th Region Tournaments as girls coach and three 15th Region All “A” Classic championships.
In 2018, Shelby Valley finished as All “A” Classic runner-up to Murray.
Rodney Rowe has only coached at one school and that was an important part of his decision to take the job at Shelby Valley.
“It was extremely important for me to coach here,” Rodney Rowe said. “There is no place like home. I have had other opportunities to coach in other places over the years, but it never appealed to me. Having the chance to coach at Shelby Valley once again was that extra motivation that I needed to come back.”
When Rodney Rowe decided to retire as the girls’ head coach at the end of the 2017/2018 season, his brother Lonnie “Doe Doe” Rowe took over for him as head coach.
Rodney Rowe came back and helped Doe Doe Rowe as an assistant this season.
“It doesn’t happen too often to see two brothers both as head basketball coaches for the girls’ and boys’ programs at the same school,” Rodney Rowe said. “It’s going to be great watching his practices and him watching mine and us discussing game plans and all those kinds of things. It’s really going to be special when we have boys’ and girls’ double-headers and we can go out and coach our game, but then sit back and watch the other play. I’m really excited and this is going to be really special for both of us.”
“I am so excited to see him back in coaching! He and I have been coaching together for 20 plus years,” Doe Doe Rowe said. “He has been the head coach and I was always the assistant coach until last season and we switched roles. Now we are both head coaches, but still at the same school. We both have been offered jobs at several schools, but at the end of the end day we were born and raised here and will always bleed blue and white. Not many people can say they have coached their entire career where they grew up. Many coaches move around where they say the grass is greener, I believe the grass is greener where you mow it.”
Rodney Rowe said there was a little bit of an adjustment going from boys’ coach to girls’ coach, but since he has experienced coaching both programs, he doesn’t think there will be as big as an adjustment this time around.
“That’s a good question,” Rodney Rowe said. “I don’t think there will be a big adjustment as going from boys’ to girls’. I know what to expect and I don’t think you treat either side different. Basketball is just basketball. I think it’s all about building relationships with the kids and getting them to buy into what you want to do as a coach.”
Shelby Valley will lose Cody Potter from this season’s squad. Potter was one of the top players in the state.
The Wildcats will return Keian Worrix and three other starters, though.
Shelby Valley has plenty of talent and Rodney Rowe likes what he has saw from Worrix over his career.
“He’s absolutely one of the best guards in the region,” Rodney Rowe said. “He controls the game so well and competes so hard. We are expecting to have four starters back. I just can’t wait to get started and get to know some of these guys.”
But Rodney Rowe doesn’t know when he will get to see his guys in person and as a team.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, school is closed until the end of the month at least.
The coronavirus could jeopardize summer ball as well because nobody knows how long this outbreak will last.
“This is one of those years that you’d like to get a long summer in and have as many games as possible,” Rodney Rowe said. “You just don’t know if that’s possible. It’s different because I can’t speak to them face-to-face as a team. We are planning to call them and talk and introduce ourselves to the team and tell them our plans in the next couple of days. It’s just different having to do stuff like that over the phone instead of face-to-face. It’s just a rare time in the history of the United States and the world.”
Rodney Rowe is known for his fast paced style of basketball.
He said that he is going to see what’s the best style of play for his team and implement that kind of system.
“Yeah you have to absolutely watch them to see what’s their strengths, but I’m extremely hard as a coach,” Rodney Rowe said. “Every coach expects his team to come out and work hard and that’s what I expect from these guys. I think coach (Jim) Hicks did a great job here and we’re just trying to build on what he did. I hope we can just work hard and gel as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.