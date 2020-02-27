59th District Boys'
Shelby Valley earned its spot in the 59th District championship in easy fashion Monday night by rolling past Jenkins 86-33.
Pikeville had to claw out a 68-67 overtime win over East Ridge Tuesday night to earn its spot in the 59th District championship.
Tuesday
Pikeville 68,
East Ridge 67
Overtime
Pikeville’s Rylee Samons split a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to give the Panthers a 68-67 lead in overtime.
East Ridge had one last chance, but the Warriors couldn’t get anything to fall as the Panthers escaped Jenkins with a one-point win and a spot in the 59th District championship and 15th Region Tournament.
The game was very similar to the two teams’ last regular season meeting.
East Ridge headed into the fourth quarter of play with a five-point lead (47-42).
Pikeville’s Grayson Harris opened the fourth with a three to cut the lead to 47-45.
Samons followed with another three for the Panthers to tie things up at 48-48.
East Ridge responded as Jonathon Mills knocked down a three and Hunter Damron added a basket to give the Warriors a 53-48 lead with 5:53 left.
Samons tied things up at 57-57 as he split a pair of free throws with 51 seconds left in regulation.
With the game tied at 59-59, East Ridge’s Isaac Woods was fouled with just seven seconds left. Woods made both free throws to give the Warriors a 61-59 lead.
Samons took the ball and drove it the length of the court for the Panthers. As the defense collapsed on him, he passed the ball to Nick Robinson. Robinson finished at the basket with a strong layup.
The game appeared to be over after the layup as the buzzer sounded, but 1.2 seconds was put back on the clock.
That gave East Ridge one last chance or so it appeared, but Pikeville’s Peyton Boyd-Blair came up with a steal and he got off a good shot, but it just missed sending the game into overtime.
In overtime, Mills scored and was fouled for East Ridge; he made the free throw to give the Warriors a 64-61 lead.
Robinson answered for the Panthers with an offensive rebound and score. Samons came up with a steal and a basket to give the Panthers a 65-64 lead with 2:05 left in overtime.
Woods knocked down a pair of free throws to put the Warriors up 66-65 with 1:55 left in overtime.
Robinson answered with a basket to put Pikeville back on top 67-66 with 1:40 left.
Mills was fouled with 43 seconds left. He split a pair of free throws to tie the game up at 67-67.
That set up Samons’ free throws with just 15 seconds left. He split the pair to give the Panthers a 68-67 lead.
East Ridge couldn’t score and the game was over.
Samons led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 23 points. Robinson and Harris followed with 15 points each. Seth Pugh scored seven and Connor Byers chipped in with four. Boyd-Blair and John Flanery each scored two points in the win.
Mills led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds. Damron followed with 15. Woods and Eli Rose each reached double figure scoring with 12 points apiece; Rose also pulled down eight rebounds. Braxton Stanley added six points and Cameron Hess scored five. Jackson Potter added one for the Warriors.
Pikeville (15-11) is scheduled to take on Shelby Valley at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night in the 59th District championship.
East Ridge finished the season with a 10-16 record in coach Brody Justice’s first year as Warrior head coach.
——
Pikeville 19 12 11 19 7 — 68
East Ridge 14 17 16 14 6 — 67
Pikeville — Rylee Samons 23, Grayson Harris 15, Nick Robinson 15, Seth Pugh 7, Conner Byers 4, John Flanery 2, Peyton Boyd-Blair 2.
East Ridge —Jonathon Mills 16, Hunter Damron 15, Isaac Woods 12, Eli Rose 12, Braxton Stanley 6, Cameron Hess 5, Jackson Potter 1.
Monday
Shelby Valley 86,
Jenkins 33
Cody Potter knocked down three threes and had a big dunk as Shelby Valley jumped out to a 15-3 lead over Jenkins Monday night in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament at Jenkins.
The Wildcats didn’t have any trouble getting past Jenkins and earning a spot in the 59th District championship and the 15th Region Tournament.
Potter finished the game with 25 points, six rebounds four assists and two steals in limited action. Aaron Bates followed with 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Kaden Robinson also reached double figure scoring with 14 points. Keian Worrix added eight points, six assists and three steals. Chaz Brown scored nine points and Davy Bentley added six. Russ Osborne scored four points. Caleb Lovins and Zack Johnson scored two points each.
Payton Rose led the way for Jenkins with 14 points. Anthony Newman followed with seven points and Jeremy Potter scored five. Austin Johnson scored four and Hayden Fleming added two. Luis Thacker chipped in with one point.
Shelby Valley (26-6) advances to the 59th District championship Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. against Pikeville at Jenkins.
Jenkins finished the season with a 1-23 record.
——
Shelby Valley 26 35 13 12 — 86
Jenkins 8 11 6 8 — 33
Shelby Valley — Cody Potter 25, Aaron Bates 16, Kaden Robinson 14, Chaz Brown 9, Keian Worrix 8, Davy Bentley 6, Russ Osborne 4, Caleb Lovins 2, Zack Johnson 2.
Jenkins — Payton Rose 14, Anthony Newman 7, Jeremy Potter 5, Austin Johnson 4, Hayden Fleming 2, Luis Thacker 1.
59th District Girls'
Pikeville moved on to the 59th District championship Monday night with an 84-66 win over Jenkins.
Shelby Valley followed suit Tuesday night with a 68-35 win over East Ridge.
Tuesday
Shelby Valley 68,
East Ridge 35
Shelby Valley jumped out quick on East Ridge Tuesday night in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament at Jenkins.
Cassidy Rowe knocked down her first two three-point attempts as Shelby Valley jumped out to a 6-2 lead.
East Ridge’s Haley Parks cut the lead to 6-4 with a basket at the 6:12 mark of the first.
Shelby Valley senior Tori Hampton followed with a three of her own as the lead grew to 9-4.
Shelby Valley’s Laci Johnson capped off a 13-0 run with 3:09 left in the first to give the Lady Wildcats a 19-4 lead.
East Ridge’s Kyra Looney ended the run with a basket at the 2:49 mark.
Shelby Valley held a 26-10 lead after the first quarter of play.
The lead grew to 42-22 at the half.
Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Elswick led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a team-high 16 points. Rowe knocked down four threes and finished with 12 points. Hampton also reached double figure scoring with 10. Kelsey Owens and Laci Johnson each scored seven points. Alyssa Newsome and Laci Johnson each scored six points. Kaitlyn Adkins added four points for the Lady Wildcats.
Looney led the way for the Lady Warriors with 11 points. Haley Parks followed with 10. Sarah Tackett added five points and Rayanna Stone scored four. Leah Wells added two. Haleigh Damron and Jasmine Easterling each chipped in one point.
Shelby Valley (19-8) is scheduled to take on Pikeville at 7:00 p.m. Friday night in the 59th District championship.
East Ridge finished the season with a 9-20 record.
Monday
Pikeville 84,
Jenkins 66
Pikeville jumped out to an early 17-8 lead over Jenkins in the first quarter.
In the second, the Lady Cavs fought their way back in the game, until Pikeville went on a big run at the end of the quarter.
Jenkins’ Jerrica Thacker hit a three with 6:41 left in the second to cut Pikeville’s lead to 18-12. Jenkins’s Alexis Ritchie followed by scoring and getting fouled with 6:17 left in the first half. She made the free throw to cut the lead to 18-15.
Pikeville’s Alexia Wilkerson answered to push the lead to 20-15.
Jenkins’ Lindsey Rose knocked down a pair of free throws with 4:51 left to cut the lead to 22-19.
Pikeville eighth-grader Trinity Rowe followed with a basket to push the lead to24-17.
Jerrica Thacker knocked down another three to cut the lead to 24-20 with 2:40 left in the first half.
Jerrica Thacker led all scorers with a game-high 30 points. She knocked down eight three games in the game.
After the Jerrica Thacker three, it was all Pikeville the rest of the first half.
The Lady Panthers finished the half on a 13-0 run to take a 37-20 halftime lead.
Kirsten Cole-Williamson had a huge game for Pikeville as she scored 28 points and pulled down a game-high 21 rebounds.
Also in the game, Pikeville’s Kelsey Jo Tackett became the team’s all-time assist leader. Tackett finished the game with 11 points. Alivia Gearheart, Wilkerson and Rowe scored 11 points apiece as well. Rylee Theiss added five. Emma Ratliff knocked down a three. Michaela Hunter and Leighan Jackson each scored two points for the Lady Panthers.
Besides Jerrica Thacker’s 30, Rose followed with 14 points for Jenkins. Kristin Thacker also reached double figure scoring with 11. Ritchie added five and Sameria Meade scored four for the Lady Cave.
Pikeville (23-6) is scheduled to take on Shelby Valley at 7:00 p.m. at Jenkins Friday night.
Jenkins finished the season with a 7-23 record.
