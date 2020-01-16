Phelps hung around for a half against Shelby Valley during the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Monday night.
But the Lady Hornets couldn’t stop Alyssa Elswick and the rest of the Lady Wildcats as Shelby Valley picked up a 61-45 win over Phelps to claim the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
This is the first 15th Region All “A” Classic title under coach Lonnie “Doe Doe” Rowe.
Shelby Valley’s Laci Johnson scored at the end of the first quarter to give the Lady Wildcats an 11-10 lead at the end of the first stanza of play.
Danielle Prater knocked down two free throws to open the second to give Phelps a 12-11 lead.
Zoee Johnson scored with 6:19 left to give the Lady Wildcats a 16-15 lead. Elswick came up with a steal and a basket with 3:08 left to give the Lady Wildcats a 23-19 lead. Jazzy Meade knocked down a three to beat the second quarter buzzer and give Shelby Valley a 28-19 halftime lead.
Elswick led the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Zoee Johnson followed with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Senior Tori Hampton followed with nine points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Laci Johnson finished with eight points. Meade scored six points and two steals. Kelsey Owens finished with three points and Alyssa Newsom scored two.
Shelby Valley opened the third quarter with a 6-0 run. Elswick had four points and Laci Johnson had a basket to cap off the 6-0 run.
Phelps’ Kacie Dotson scored with 5:09 left in the third to cut the Lady Wildcat lead to 34-21.
Prater scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead Phelps. Kylie Hall followed with 12 points and five rebounds. Dotson added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Amelia Casey scored four points and Chloe Smith had three. Alyssa Sargent chipped in with two points.
Shelby Valley caused Phelps to turn the ball over 18 times, while only committing 10 turnovers.
The Lady Wildcats shot 50 percent from the field for the game (24 for 48). Phelps shot 40 percent from the field in the game (14 for 35).
Shelby Valley outscored Phelps 36-22 in the paint. The Lady Wildcats scored 18 points off of turnovers, while the Lady Hornets only scored nine.
Shelby Valley (11-5) is scheduled to take on Scott at George Rogers Clark in the MLK Jr. Classic Saturday at 4:00 p.m. The Lady Wildcats will play Region 6 in the opening round of the All “A” Classic state tournament at McBrayer Arena in Richmond next Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.
Phelps (11-6) is scheduled to visit Pike Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday in 60th District action.
——
Shelby Valley 11 17 14 19 — 61
Phelps 10 9 7 19 — 45
Shelby Valley — Alyssa Elswick 21, Zoee Johnson 12, Tori Hampton 9, Laci Johnson 8, Jazzy Meade 6, Kelsey Owens 3, Alyssa Newsom 2.
Phelps — Danielle Prater 13, Kylie Hall 12, Kacie Dotson 11, Amelia Casey 4, Chloe Smith 3, Alyssa Sargent 2.
