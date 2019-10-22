The third time was the charm.
Pikeville Middle dropped both of its games against Valley Middle this season.
But when the game counted most in the Kentucky Middle School playoffs, Pikeville picked up a 32-24 win over the Wildcats.
With the game tied, Pikeville forced Valley to turn the ball over on downs with around 2:00 minutes on the clock. The Panthers had the ball on their side of the field. Pikeville’s Blake Caudill scored with 17 seconds left in the game to give the Panthers the lead and ultimately, the win.
Caudill finished the game with three rushing TDs for the Panthers.
Valley opened the game with a TD run and two-point conversion by Russ Osborne.
Osborne finished the game eight for 13 passing for 154 yards and a TD with an interception. He also added 143 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. He scored on a two-point conversion for the Wildcats as well.
Valley got the onside after the opening TD, but an interception gave the Panthers the ball deep in Valley territory.
The Panthers made the most of the turnover as Dylan Thompson scored on a three-yard TD run to cut the lead to 8-6.
Pikeville followed with a 26-yard TD run by Sam Wright to take a 12-8 lead with 3:36 left in the third to push the Panther lead to 12-8.
Valley answered quickly, though as Osborne scored on a 50-yard TD run with 2:12 left in the third. After the two-point conversion, Valley held a 16-12 lead.
Caudill answered for the Panther with 1:17 left in the third to give Pikeville an 18-16 lead. The Panthers failed their third two-point conversion of the night.
Osborne put the Wildcats back in front with 5:01 left to play on the game on a three-yard TD run. After the two-point conversion, Valley held a 24-18 lead.
Caudill scored again with 3:38 left for the Panthers. Once again, Pikeville failed to convert on the two-point try as the game was tied at 24-24.
Pikeville held Valley and that set up Caudill’s game-winning TD.
Pikeville advances to take on Belfry at Vipperman Stadium this Saturday in the second round of the playoffs.
