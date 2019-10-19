Three friends, 26.2 miles, 27 Reasons Why: Booher, Thornbury and Khater run Berlin Marathon

Sometimes you need a reason to try and spread a message.
If the message is strong enough it can spread to friends and the community.
And sometimes it can spread across the world.
Jason Booher has 27 Reasons Why he wants to bring awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving.
Booher and his friends Dr. Joel Thornbury and Dr. Fares Khater helped him spread his message across the world — to Germany for starters.
The trio qualified to run in the Berlin Marathon and recently competed in the event.
The Berlin Marathon is one of six World Major Marathons — Boston, New York, Chicago, Tokyo and London are the other major marathons.
It was Booher’s first world major and he had two of his closest running buddies by his side.
Booher wore a jersey with the words 27 Reasons Why on it and on the back he had each name of the students who were lost in the Carrolton County Bus Crash. The bus crash is the largest DUI fatality crash in the U.S. — Booher is a survivor.
“It’s good that I’ve been able to get on a big stage to do that,” Booher said. “Joel (Thornbury) wore a jersey with that as well. Many hundreds or thousands of people got to see that. What is great is when you get home and people say we got to live your run-cation through social media. I came out of church on Sunday and there were people stopping me in Sunday School class and we talked about how you are using such a tragic and negative thing in life and making it into a positive. Hopefully a lot of people have been impacted by the story and the cause. We went over there and lot of people have read the story about each mile being dedicated to one of the people who didn’t make it off of the Carrolton Bus Crash with me, especially the last point two miles which is the hardest part of the race. It was a beautiful part because you get to go through the Brandenberg Gate at the end for my best friend.”
Thornbury also wore a jersey promoting Booher’s cause of raising awareness about drinking and driving.
“You get to realize the impact you have,” Thornbury said. “Through the amount of time that I’ve got to spend with him, I’ve gotten familiar with the story. I’m very fortunate and thankful that he survived and I feel it’s very unfortunate and sad for all the families involved that didn’t and it was an honor to wear that. When I finished the marathon, one of my first things after we congratulated each other as a group and we began to dissect the marathon, were the things that I said to him. I said to him, ‘Coach I had three or four people basically say don’t drink and drive or I ran with somebody that asked me what the story was and what the jersey that I was wearing meant.’ That’s something that meant something to him because it spreads the story. It might change that one persons life. That’s the impact of what we do when we run and wear those jerseys or go out and interact with people from other areas.”
Khater was also supporting his friend by being there and sharing the experience with Booher and Thornbury.
“I think he has a great cause and anytime someone can bring awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving it helps spread the word,” Khater said. “Having competed in the marathon, he had his jersey and there are 45 thousand people running with him. A lot of people get to see his jersey and get to see and hear his message. It’s actually outstanding and resourceful spreading that message in the marathon because now they get to hear and see a survivor of that devastating bus crash and see someone who’s been affected by drinking and driving.”
Booher has spread the message of the consequences of drinking and driving during all phases of his life and running has given him a new platform to reach more people, 45,000 people ran in the Berlin Marathon.
“It is big and the good Lord has always blessed me with a stage that I can present that with,” Booher said. “Through basketball and coaching and winning the state tournament championship that’s allowed me to get the contacts that I’ve had in order to spread the word even further. It’s spreading not just in the community or school that I’ve been living at, but the more and more we go through it as a principal or a world marathon stage, it allows you to reach more people. Not only am I reaching the basketball players or my school or different schools that I’ve spoken in, now hopefully I’m reaching through the message to the running community which is a whole different ballgame than the basketball community or education community. The running community is a neat community. Running has given me another stage besides basketball and education and a new platform to spread my message about the consequences of drinking and driving. It goes even further with the drug epidemic in Eastern Kentucky and around the nation with the consequences of drugs as well.”
The three were able to qualify and run together. They all took their wives on the trip and really turned it into a once in a lifetime event.
“That was the uniqueness of getting into the Berlin Marathon,” Thornbury said. “Most marathons are single entry or time qualification entry. Berlin sets it up to were you can apply into their lottery as a three-man team. It makes it, especially going into another country that you’ve never been to, it makes it tremendously easier. There were six of us going over there, we all had our wives with us and it makes the experience even more unique. Running a marathon is in and of itself unique, but sharing it with two guys who I get up with every morning and run and sweat with running around town, but then making it a run-cation experience, Jason insinuated, the history that we learned was just something you can’t describe it.”
“It was a great experience to share with two of my friends,” Khater said. “Jason and I trained together almost every morning at 4:30 or 5:00 in the morning. Joel ran with us and we’re all great friends. Running with friends in a marathon like this was a great experience. Jason and I ran together for the first half of the marathon.”
Berlin was Booher’s first world major, while Khater and Thornbury have ran in world majors before.
“There are six world majors,” Thornbury said. “Boston, New York, Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo and London. Doc Fares and I had run Chicago and he’s also run New York and Boston. It was a great experience, not only for Doc and I, but to go through it Jason and his first major made it more surreal. It was nice to see the full appreciation for runners with 46,000 of your closest running compatriots from around the world. That’s what makes the Berlin Marathon a little more unique compared to the ones you might see over here is the mix of locals to people like us who came from out of the country. It just adds flavor when you have people from Columbia, Uruguay, Japan, China, you’re running with runners from all around the world and you realize your’e lining up and doing the same thing and battling the same 26.2 mile demon that all of these other people are.”
“It was a great experience,” Khater said. “It was the first time traveling to a European country to run a marathon. I have now ran in Boston, New York, Chicago and Berlin. It was really exciting competing in such a great event.”
“It really was a chance of a lifetime,” Booher said. “It’s a world major. It’s one of six. It was just a great experience. It was the first world major that I ran. I got to go with two of my buddies Joel (Thornbury) and Fares Khater. It was an unbelievable experience and was even better than I thought it would be, the trip and the race itself. We had a great time. It was a great race and a great trip. We learned a lot. We got to visit some neat places there in Berlin. It’s new history within the last 70 years. We had a great time. It was a great trip.”
The trip to Berlin meant something special to Booher. He got to visit the country where he was born.
“Going to to Berlin was special to me because my dad was in the military and I was born on an army base in Germany,” Booher said.
So what’s next for the three?
“Our next thing is probably the premier marathon world major out of the six which will be the Boston Marathon,” Booher said. “That’ll be April 20th this spring. It’s going to be a great time and we’re going to run the race and all 26.2 miles. In racing it’d kind of be like the Indy 500 or Daytona 500 or making the Final Four and playing in the championship game. This is the premier race of all races. That’s the Boston Marathon. We’re excited about that.”
“Actually, I just plan on running more,” Khater said. “I’ve been running non-stop since 2000. I started running long distance to improve my health and become more disciplined. Running leads to a much better life. My goal is to continue to run marathons and I want to run the other two world majors in Tokyo and London.”
To see the full interview with Jason Booher and Dr. Joel Thornbury, check out Season 2, Episode 8 of the Unwired Appalachia Podcast on YouTube.com. Visit YouTube.com and search Unwired Appalachia or visit any of our social media pages.
