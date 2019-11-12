Pikeville, Shelby Valley and Belfry all walked away as region champs in their division Saturday at the Region 8 Competitive Cheer competition at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville won the Small Division title with a score of 82.95. Johnson Central came in second. Both squads advance to state tournament in their division.
Shelby Valley won the Large Division with a score of 79.65. Boyd County finished second and East Carter came in third.
Belfry won the Game Day category with a score of 95.60. Rowan County finished second and Floyd Central came in third.
Pike Central came in second in the Super Division with a score of 83.95. Greenup County won that Division.
East Ridge had a strong showing in the Medium Division. East Ridge finished fourth with a score of 74.10.
All of the first and second place finishers will advance to the state competition at the Alltech Arena in Lexington.
