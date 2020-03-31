The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.
The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.
Coach of the Year nominees:
Kristy Orem — Pikeville
Lonnie “Doe Doe” Rowe — Shelby Valley
Robin Newsome —Martin County
Kevin Deskins — Belfry
Kim Smith-Davis — Mingo Central
Coach of the Year:
Pikeville’s Kristy Orem — Orem was selected as the All Mountain Girls’ Coach of the Year for the second straight season.
She has led the Lady Panthers to back-to-back 15th Region titles. She returned a lot of talent from last season and even with the bullseye on Pikeville’s back, she found a way to lead her team back to Rupp Arena for the second straight season.
Pikeville finished the season with a 26-8 record. The Lady Panthers fell to Casey County 49-46 in the opening round of the Sweet 16.
