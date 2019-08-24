Meade leads Wildcats to 44-22 win to open season

Dalton Meade had a game.
The senior quarterback went off in the season opener.
Meade had 362 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries to help the Wildcats pull away for a 44-22 win over Letcher Central in the season-opening win Friday night.
Meade didn’t get the scoring started, though.
Shelby Valley true freshman Jayden Newsome was the first to put points on the board when he broke a big run down the home sideline going 44 yards for a Shelby Valley TD.
The Wildcats would convert the two-point conversion to take an early 8-0.
Letcher Central struck back with a long TD run of their own when Alex Blair went 52 yards for a score. Shelby Valley stopped the Cougars from converting on their two-point conversion attempt.
Meade called his own number with 1:13 left in the first as he gashed the Cougars straight up the middle for a 52-yard TD to put the Wildcats up 14-6 on the Cougars.
Shelby Valley fumbled with a little over six minuets left in the first half to set up a Cougar TD tying the game 14-14 going into the half.
Meade delivered for the Wildcats once again lowering his shoulder for a five-yard TD run early in the beginning of the second half, putting Shelby Valley up 22-14.
Hayden Brashear tied the game once again for the Cougars 22-22 with a 20-yard TD run.
Meade owned the fourth quarter going for two more TDs to help the Wildcats build a big lead.
Valley put the game away in style as Meade threw a TD to tight end Lincoln Billiter to seal the deal for a Wildcat victory with a late score making the final 44-22.
Shelby Valley (1-0) is scheduled to take on Pike Central (1-0) next Saturday at Hillard Howard Field in the 35th Annual Community Trust/WYMT Pike County Bowl at 6:30 p.m.
