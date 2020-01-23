UPike football bolstered its team over break by bringing in seven mid-year transfers that will compete for the Bears in the 2020 season.
The 2020 mid-year transfer class:
Tyrese Allen – Defensive Lineman/Paintsville, KY/Murray State
Allen returns home to Eastern Kentucky after spending the last two seasons at West Virginia and Murray State. He redshirted his freshman year at WVU before transferring to Murray, where he appeared in 10 of their 12 games.
At Murray State, he recorded 10 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and also had a fumble recovery. He recorded two of those tackles when Pikeville faced the Racers on August 29th this season.
Allen was the 2017 Area Player of the Year at Paintsville HS and led the Tigers to a trip to the KHSAA Class 1A semifinals his senior year. He was also on the 2017 Kentucky Mr. Football Watch list and was a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
Pharoah Davis – Wide Receiver/Mt. Sterling, KY/Montgomery County HS
Davis is another Bear that is returning back to Eastern Kentucky. He originally committed last year to NCAA D-II West Virginia State, but never played for the Hornets after redshirting the 2019 season.
In his senior season at Montgomery County, Davis led the team with 42 receptions for 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also was a Courier-Journal All-State selection, as well as a two-time All-District honoree.
Bradyn Hunter – Offensive Lineman/Pikeville, KY/Marshall
Bradyn “Bull” Hunter truly returns home this semester after spending this season at Marshall.
The Pikeville HS graduate was a member of the Panthers’ 2015 Class A state championship squad and was a member of the Associated Press’ 2018 Kentucky All-State team.
He also participated in the 2016 International Bowl for Team USA at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
Jermaine Jackson – Defensive Line/Louisville, KY/Prairie View A&M
Jackson comes to Pikeville by way of NCAA D-I Prairie View A&M.
Across his 15-game career, Jackson tallied 43 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. He achieved a game-high 13 tackles against UNLV in 2018.
Jackson attended Trinity HS in Louisville and originally committed to Louisville as a walk-on before transferring to PVAMU. While at Trinity, he was named to the AP 2016 Kentucky All-State team and was a three-time Class 6A KHSAA State Champion.
Preston Poag Jr. – Quarterback/Dalton, GA/Eastern Kentucky
Poag continues his college career at UPike after starting it just a few hours away at EKU. He redshirted his freshman year in Richmond and will have four years of eligibility in Pikeville.
Poag was the Dalton Daily Citizen’s Player of the Year in 2017 and threw for over 4,300 yards and 42 touchdowns his junior and senior seasons at North Murray High School, earning all-state recognition as a junior.
He also ran for 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns in those two seasons as well.
Kevin Wells – Wide Receiver/Florence, SC/West Florence HS
Wells joins UPike as the latest part of a South Carolina pipeline that the program has built over recent years. He originally committed to Erskine College near his hometown, which was set to begin its inaugural season in 2020.
Wells used a redshirt year for the 2019 season and will have four years of eligibility at Pikeville. His senior season Wells caught four touchdowns and went for 520 yards.
