Anchor down: Potter commits to Rollins

ROBINSON CREEK — When you know, you know.
Cody Potter knew after one visit that Rollins College was the place that he wanted to attend school and play basketball after high school.
Tuesday evening at the school, Potter made his announcement to commit to Rollins.
“I’d like to announce that I’m committing to Rollins College to further my academic and athletic career,” Potter said. “I’m super excited and it’s a great opportunity. The news came about because whenever I took my visit, it felt like home and I loved it.”
“I wanted to go ahead and get it out of the way and get all of the pressure out of the way,” Potter said. “Like I said it just felt like home and the coaches, they’re great, super nice and great dudes and I get along with them great. It was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”
“I’m real excited for Cody (Potter) and his family,” Hicks said. “He’s worked really hard to get to this point. We had a good conversation this morning during third period and he told me, ‘Coach I’m ready to commit.’ I said, ‘I’m tickled to death for you because it’s a great decision.’ It’s a great fit. How many times does a kid get to go to a school were admission is like 80 thousand dollars a year and it’s the No. 1 school academic wise in Florida and get the whole thing paid for? I told him that Rollins doesn’t really look like a school, it’s more like a private resort. It’s right outside of Orlando. I’m really excited for him. This will be a big pressure relief. He was getting a little stressed over it and I can tell already today that he has a big weight lifted off of his back. Now he can really focus in on his senior year and us accomplishing the things that we want to get done as a team.”
Cody Potter can shoot.
During his first three seasons at Shelby Valley he has made 301 of his 705 attempts from three-point range. That is a career 42.7 percent from behind the arc.
Potter has scored 1,790 points in his first three seasons.
He has made 294 of his 348 career free throws; 84 percent.
He was a Kentucky Junior All-Star after his junior season.
Potter tied the All “A” Classic state record last season with nine three-pointers made against Danville.
“Here’s a kid playing here at Shelby Valley who’s on track to be the school’s all-time leading scorer and all-time leading rebounder,” Hicks said. “ That’s crazy to even think about that with both of those stats. Then the last two years as a team we’ve went something like 50-15 which is crazy. He’s played a humongous part in that. Right now in my eyes, he’s the front-runner for Mr. Basketball in Kentucky. He’s the top ranked kid in Eastern Kentucky east of I-75. Cody (Potter) doesn’t get wrapped up in that stuff and individualism, he just wants to win. That other stuff will come later, but I’m tickled to death for him. I’m excited for him. He’s got a bright, bright future ahead of him.”
Potter visited Rollins College earlier this summer and he fell in love with the school.
The campus is near Orlando.
With the season approaching, Potter wanted to get his college decision out of the way. He couldn’t sign just yet, but the November early signing period is just a month away.
“I wanted to go ahead and get it out of the way and get all of the pressure out of the way,” Potter said. “Like I said it just felt like home and the coaches, they’re great, super nice and great dudes and I get along with them great. It was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”
“I think sometimes we get so wrapped up in Eastern Kentucky and we want to use the word DI, DI,” Hicks said. “Cody (Potter) is a DI kid. He’s got DI offers. He’s going to a Division II school getting a full scholarship. They’re going to compete for a national championship and it’s a great fit for him. That’s important. He’s made a wise decision. I can’t say enough about these guys down here from Rollins. Florida isn’t down the street, it’s a long ways away. They’ve been up here and recruited him and really done a great job recruited him and selling their program. Again, it’s a great fit and I’m excited for him.”
Potter and the Wildcats will prepare for the upcoming season, but he won’t have to think about where he’s going to college because he knows.
“It’s a great opportunity and I just couldn’t pass it up,” Potter said. “I just had to commit.”
“Me and my teammates are hungry,” Potter said. “We can’t wait until the season starts. We got a lot of people to prove wrong. We’re just going to keep working and show everybody.”
Potter is going to be a Mr. Basketball Candidate this season and he will try and help Shelby Valley focus on the season ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.