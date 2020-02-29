Belfry knocks off Pike Central
Thursday played host to the Boys’ and Girls’ 60th District Title games.
The Lady Pirates and Lady Hawks were the first matchup of the epic showcase; with Belfry taking the 58-35 victory over Pike Central.
The Lady Pirates came out fast in the first quarter as Cushi Fletcher dropped nine of Belfry’s 17 points in the first quarter.
The Lady Pirate defense matched offensive intensity by holding the Lady Hawks to only 11 through the opening quarter.
The Lady Pirates continued their dominant showing, not surrendering the lead one single time in the contest.
Fletcher ended with a game-high 20 points as she led all scorers in the game.
Two other Lady Pirates joined Fletcher in the double-digit scoring column as tournament MVP Katie Ball finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds and Kyera Thornsbury finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Ball dominated the glass, giving her team ample fast break opportunities and showing her guard like skills making long accurate passes that set her teammates up with easy shots.
Ball’s ability to grab a rebound and immediately turn and find teammates streaking down the floor is only matched by her ability to bring the ball down the floor and initiate offense making the Lady Pirates a marquee example of a positionless basketball team.
Thornsbury took advantage of every opportunity that came her way shooting 57.1 percent from the field on four of seven shooting; pair that with her fundamental instinct to put a body on a body in rebounding situations and its easy to see why the Lady Pirates seem to control the glass in almost every game.
The 58-35 win over the Lady Hawks gives the Lady Pirates their second consecutive 60th District Title.
Along with that the Lady Pirates will be one of the top seeds going into 15th Region play, which will begin sometime this coming week.
——
Belfry 17 11 14 16 — 58
Pike Central 11 7 8 9 — 35
Belfry —Cushi Fletcher 20, Kyera Thornsbury 14, Katie Ball 13, Linzee Phillips 4, McKenna Sullivan 2, Hope Coley 2, Kyra Justice 2, Taylor Layne 1.
Pike Central —Bailey Birchfield 16, Kelsi Brinager 11, Chloe Neece 3, Alexis Taylor 2.
Back-to-back: Hornets win district
After receiving a first round bye in the 60th District Tournament, the Phelps Hornets met the Belfry Pirates for the third time this season.
In the most meaningful matchup between the two teams this year, the Hornets held on to claim the 60th District crown with 66-57 win over the Pirates.
That gave the Hornets back-to-back district crowns.
Phelps started the game aggressive coming out on an 11-3 run in the games opening five minutes.
However, the Hornets’ momentum slowed and the Pirates began to inch closer as the quarter ended 12-8 in favor of Phelps.
The Pirates continued to pick up steam behind the scoring of true freshman Sal Dean. Dean scored 11 points in the second quarter.
Belfry outscored the Hornets 13-11 in the second quarter putting the Pirates down by only two points going into halftime.
With both sets of fans out of their seats to start the third quarter, the Hornets struck first as Dom Francis hit his third three pointer of the game in the second half’s opening minutes (hitting a three in each of the games first three quarters).
“Jay (Jason Casey) and Trey (Francis) keep driving and my guy would leave for a double team on them,” Dom Francis said. “And after I hit my first three, I really started to gain confidence.”
The Hornets outscored the Pirates 14-9 in the third quarter on their way to a 37-30 lead heading into the final quarter of play.
As the Pirates continued to hang around, it was obvious that the Hornets needed to put Belfry away quick or the momentum could quickly shift in favor of the Pirates.
The boost the Hornets needed came by way of tournament MVP Trey Francis.
The senior guard ramped up his aggressiveness as soon as the quarter started as he began to constantly attack the rim.
Phelps’ Trey Francis commanded the ball on each possession, drawing foul after foul and willing his way to the charity strip; going to the line 19 times in just the fourth quarter and converting on 16 of his attempts.
Up to this point, Trey Francis had been relatively quiet, only hitting two threes in the second and third quarters and going scoreless in the first.
“Going into halftime, I was kind of frustrated,” Trey Francis said. “They (the refs) were calling nit pick fouls for both teams. We knew we had to turn it up in the fourth if we wanted to win this thing and the guys just told me to take over.”
Trey Francis ended the game with 27 points (21 in the fourth alone) as he propelled the Hornets to their second straight district title and one of the top seeds going into 15th Region play.
The 66-57 title win gives the Hornet their 11th straight win and is generating a lot of buzz as one of the hottest teams going into the regional tournament.
——
Phelps 12 11 14 29 — 66
Belfry 8 13 9 27 — 57
Phelps — Trey Francis 27, Dom Francis 16, Cameron Sanson 10, Landon Dotson 6, Jason Casey 2.
Belfry — Sal Dean 18, Brett Coleman 11, Caleb Spears 11, Austin Hager 7, Jaxson Thompson 5, Tyler Chaffin- 3, Ben McNamee 2.
