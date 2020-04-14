The Kenny Huffman Classic has been one of the top tennis tournaments in the state for years.
But last year, it was named Tournament of the Year by the United States Tennis Tournament Association — Kentucky.
The Kenny Huffman Classic is one of the longest running tennis tournaments in the state.
The Kenny Huffman Classic started in 1973.
Victor Allara has been one of the many people who help put on the tournament. He along with Cathy Justice and Jim Vanover help produce the tournament each year.
“The success of the tournament and for it being recognized as the Tournament of the Year is due to three factors; first and foremost is because players across Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia enjoy playing in the tournament each year,” Allara said. “Second, our tournament sponsors and advertisers help fund the event each year and we have several who have been with us since the beginning in 1973. Finally, thanks to the work of our tournament committee and the other volunteers who give so much time to make sure we put on a great tournament.”
Kenny Huffman was an avid tennis player and his love of the game is the reason the tournament was started after his passing.
“The tennis tournament’s namesake is Kenneth Warren Huffman, a local player from Pikeville, who started playing tennis at the age of 16 and he continued playing and teaching others to play tennis until he became terminally ill and passed away from cancer at 28,” Allara said. “Kenny was a member of the Pikeville College Tennis Team and was one of the area’s best tennis players, winning practically every tournament he entered. His enthusiasm for tennis was contagious and he reveled in sharing his love of tennis with others in Eastern Kentucky, especially with kids. After Kenny’s death, the tennis tournament in Kenny’s honor became known as the Kenneth Huffman Memorial Tennis Tournament.”
The tournament has been great for high school players around the region.
Each year, the tournament awards a scholarship winner.
The scholarship winner will get the money regardless if they decide to play tennis in college or not.
“Initially, the funds raised from the tennis tournament funded an annual tennis scholarship at Pikeville College. The tournament and the scholarship funding continues today with graduating seniors from high schools in the 14th, 15th and 16th KHSAA Tennis Regions are eligible for consideration in receiving scholarship funds from the Kenneth Huffman Memorial Tennis Foundation and they can use these funds at the College or University of their choice. Over the last four years, the Kenneth Huffman Memorial Tennis Foundation has provided over $20,000 in college scholarships to kids from Eastern Kentucky.”
Last year was the 48th Annual Kenny Huffman Classic.
It was one of the biggest events of the tournament’s history.
With the outbreak of COVID-19, the 49th Annual Tournament is still planned, but that could all change with how long the outbreak lasts.
“We start planning in March, April and May and have everything set by then,” Allara said. “The fundraising and logistics of the tournament is done at this team. We contact local high schools and get players to register. We usually get kids locally and from southwest Virginia and West Virginia. We have thought about expanding and letting the coaches from Virginia and West Virginia fundraise to award a scholarship winner from their areas as well. Hopefully we get to have this year’s event. With everything going on, you just don’t know, but right now we are planning to go on as planned, but that could change. We just don’t know right now.”
The Kenny Huffman has established itself of as one of the elite tennis tournaments in the state.
The Kentucky Tennis Tournament of the Year award was just recognition that everybody in Pikeville already knew.
