Setting the tone

Everything starts up front.
That’s exactly what Pikeville senior lineman Matt Compton likes.
“I just love being able to set the tone and making it physical,” Compton said. “I love a good physical game. You’ll get that when you play us.”
The Panthers are known for having an explosive offense and a quick defense.
Everything on both sides of the ball starts up front, though.
“Without the linemen, you’re not going to get the ball snapped, you’re not going to get it to the backfield and they’re not going to be able to make plays that they’re going to make,” Compton said. “You just have to set the tone and be aggressive and play for your teammates.”
The Panthers were so close to winning the Class A state championship last season.
Pikeville fell 21-20 to Beechwood in a game that was decided in the final seconds.
The Panthers are using last season as fuel for this season.
“We have a lot of people returning with good experience,” Compton said. “We hope to build upon that with some younger guys. We hope to be able to get them involved early in the season and hopefully later on in the season, make a run at the state title.”
Pikeville didn’t sit around a sulk after the season ended, the Panthers got to work. All of the Panthers, not just the returners got to work to prepare for the this season.
“We had a very successful season on the offensive and defensive lines,” Compton said “We’ve pushed the young guys and they’re getting stronger in the weight room. They’re going to fill the mold for Pikeville football for years to come.”
Compton has individual goals this season, but the Panthers main goal is winning championship gold when the season comes to an end.
“Individually, I want to be All-State honors again,” Compton said. “I want to be able to set the tone on the field. I want people to remember me as being a great football player at Pikeville High School.
“As always, our main focus is winning a state championship and bringing the title back home to the mountains.”
Pikeville will kickoff the season Saturday, August 24 at home against Bardstown at 6:00 p.m.
