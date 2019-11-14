Class A playoffs
Hazard at Pikeville
Who: Hazard (7-4) at Pikeville (10-0)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Hillard Howard Field, Pikeville.
Coaches: Hazard, Mark Dixon. Pikeville, Chris McNamee.
Notes: Hazard picked up a 36-8 win over Phelps in the opening round of the Class A playoffs, while Pikeville had a first round Bye after Jenkins folded its football program earlier this season.
In the first game between the two schools, Pikeville went to Hazard and walked away with a 42-0 shutout win over the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs got a big win against Phelps last Friday night, but Hazard wasn’t quite as dominant as the first meeting.
The Bulldogs only gave up 150 total yards of offense in the first game.
In the second game last week, Hazard’s defense gave up 250 total yards of offense. The Bulldogs gave up 196 yards on the ground and 54 yards through the air.
The Bulldogs were good last week, though.
Hazard gained 373 total yards of offense against Phelps.
The Bulldogs used five different quarterbacks and eight different ball carriers.
Quarterback Garrett Miller was three for four passing for 60 yards. Reece Fletcher was one of one passing for 35 yards. Nick Miller was three for eight passing for five yards and running back Trajon Campbell was one for one passing for three yards. Keaton Napier attempted two passes as well.
Brayden Thomas led the rushing attack with 101 yards and a TD on four carries. Elijah Gayheart rushed for 58 yards and a TD on five carries. Garrett Miller rushed for 37 yards. Campbell rushed for 32 yards and a TD on just two carries. Nick Miller rushed for 26 yards and a TD on two carries. Mason Collins rushed for 22 yards on one carry.
Andrew Ford led the wide receivers with two catches for 48 yards. Campbell had three catches for 38 yards.
The Bulldog defense did force five Phelps turnovers.
Hazard forced three fumbles and recovered two of them.
The secondary came up with three interceptions and Max Johnson returned his pick 50 yards for a TD. Campbell Davis and Trajon Campbell each came up with an interception.
Zane Deaton and Matthew Couch each had eight tackles to lead Hazard.
Pikeville was on its third Bye Week last week.
The Panthers got two Bye Weeks this season because Jenkins folded its football program.
Will the rest help the Panthers?
Pikeville is explosive.
The Panthers have talent all over the field.
Pikeville went a perfect 10-0 in the regular season and is the No. 2 ranked team in Class A according to the RPI rankings.
That means the Panthers will be playing at home until the state championship round.
Sophomore quarterback Isaac McNamee had an outstanding regular season. In nine games of action, he was 103 for 155 passing for 1,611 yards and 21 TDs with four interceptions.
Cody Raines led the Pikeville rushing attack with 725 rushing yards and 10 TDs on 133 carries. Jon Collum followed with 220 yards and six TDs on 25 carries. Freshman Carson Wright added 175 yards and four TDs on 16 carries. Jackson Hensley added 117 rushing yards and a TD on 12 carries.
Hensley led the wide receivers as well with 35 catches for 508 yards and eight TDs. Seth Pugh followed with 23 catches for 376 yards and three TDs. Zac Lockhart added 14 catches for 319 yards and four TDs. Clay Tinsley hauled in 19 catches for 294 yards and five TDs. Raines added 10 catches for 105 yards and a TD.
Pikeville’s defense came up with eight fumble recoveries this season. The Panthers returned two for TDs. Nate Collins led the way with three fumble recoveries. Seth Pugh recovered two. Collum and Hensley returned their fumble recoveries for TDs.
Collum leads the defense with 77 total tackles and two sacks. Kaden Caudill follows with 73 total tackles. Brody Birchfield has 69 total tackles.
The Panthers have come up with 12 total interceptions on the season. Peyton Boyd-Blair leads the team with three picks. Raines and Hensley have two interceptions each. Birchfield, Lockhart, Collum, Pugh and Connor Wright each have an interception.
Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, Reece Fletcher and for Pikeville, Jon Collum.
Both are senior leaders.
Both do a multitude of things for their teams.
Last meeting, Collum took over on offense and defense for Pikeville.
Fletcher leads the Bulldogs with 93 total tackles. He also has an interception on defense.
On offense, Fletcher is second on the team in rushing with 323 yards and five TDs on 64 carries. He also has 11 catches for 185 yards and three TDs.
Collum leads Pikeville with tackles and is second in rushing.
Both are outstanding linebackers who can do a little bit of everything.
If Hazard wants to visit Pikeville and come out with an upset win, Fletcher will have to have his best game of the season.
In the first meeting, Fletcher was silent on both sides of the ball. He only had one carry for one yard. He only had four total tackles in the game as well.
Collum was great in the first meeting.
Collum rushed for 44 yards and two TDs on four carries on offense.
On defense, he had six total tackles and one was for a loss.
Fletcher will have to make an impact if the Bulldogs want to win and if Collum has a big game, he could be the difference for the Panthers.
Class 2A playoffs
Shelby Valley at West Carter
Who: Shelby Valley (9-2) at West Carter (8-3)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Michael Blankenship Memorial Stadium, Olive Hill.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. West Carter, Daniel Barker.
Notes: Shelby Valley picked up a 41-24 win over Martin County in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs, while West Carter picked up a 36-0 win over Bath County.
West Carter picked up a 33-7 win over Shelby Valley midway through the season.
Shelby Valley has been on a roll since that loss.
The Wildcats did suffer two major injuries last week. Dalton Meade and Jordan Little both suffered injuries against Martin County.
The Wildcats were cruising until Meade was injured last week.
He suffered an ankle/foot injury.
Don’t look for Meade to play or if he does, he will be very limited. He came back into the lineup after getting hurt and helped lead the Wildcats to the win last week in a gutsy and tough effort.
But don’t expect to see him play.
West Carter had 328 total yards of offense in the first game against Shelby Valley.
Quarterback Orry Perry was 14 for 24 passing for 146 yards and a TD.
Running back Leetavious Cline rushed for 176 yards and three TDs on 19 carries.
On defense, Tristen Jordan led the Comets with 15 total tackles. Dylan Roe followed with 12 total tackles.
Jackson Bond came up with West Carter’s only turnover with an interception that he returned 63 yards for a TD.
So if Meade doesn’t play what will the Wildcats do?
Run the ball.
Look for the young running backs to step up.
Sophomore Ethan Bentley and Jayden Newsome will be looked upon to carry the load for the offense.
The good thing is that the offensive line is still strong.
Look for running backs to follow the guys up front.
Last week, Bentley and Newsome stepped up after Meade got hurt.
Bentley rushed for 153 yards and two TDs and Newsome added 91 yards and a TD.
On the season, Meade has rushed for 1,830 yards and 27 TDs on 146 carries.
Newsome follows with 979 yards and six TDs on 106 carries. Bentley has added 762 yards and eight TDs on 69 carries.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, the offensive line and defensive lines.
On offense, the young running backs will have a lot on their plate.
The offensive line has to come out and set the tone and win the battle up front.
If they can get a good push and open up some holes, the young backs are talented enough to make plays.
The veteran line will have to take the pressure off of the young backs.
And the the same line will have to come back out and win the battle on defense.
They can’t let West Carter get into a good flow on offense.
If they can get into the West Carter backfield and disrupt what the Comets want to do, it will give the Wildcats a huge boost.
The battle up front will be key for Shelby Valley without Dalton Meade.
Class 3A playoffs
Pike Central at Belfry
Who: Pike Central (8-3) at Belfry (7-3)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: C.A.M. Stadium, Belfry.
Notes: Pike Central picked up a 39-23 win over Lawrence County in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs, while Belfry cruised to a 46-7 win over Floyd Central last Thursday night.
Belfry picked up a 55-14 win over the Hawks in the first meeting.
The game was tied at 14-14 when Matt Anderson got hurt in the first game.
Anderson is playing now.
The Hawks defense recovered six fumbles from Lawrence County last week.
The Hawks used those turnovers to hold the Bulldogs off.
Hunt was great last week as he was two for four passing for 79 yards and a TD. He rushed for 140 yards and two TDs on 21 carries.
Anderson rushed for 95 yards and two TDs as well on nine carries. Noah Iricks added 95 rushing yards on seven carries.
Pike Central will have to have a complete team effort if the Hawks want to upset the Pirates.
Keegan Bentley has been excellent this season.
Nate Roberts has led the defense, but the Hawks will have to have everybody step up.
Belfry is starting to get healthy.
Isaac Dixon looks to be nearly back to his full strength.
The Pirates turn up the intensity on defense.
Belfry overwhelmed Floyd Central last week.
On Floyd Central’s first drive, Isaiah Birchfield came up with a pick six to set the tone.
Look for Belfry to try and come up with a big play to set the tone early against Pike Central.
The Pirates bounced back from the loss against Johnson Central in the regular season finale.
Coach Philip Haywood also earned his 445th career win last week.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, Matt Anderson. For Belfry, Peyton Hensley.
Anderson rushed for 74 yards on just three carries against the Pirates in the first meeting.
On the season, Anderson rushed for 1,385 yards and 14 TDs to lead the Hawk rushing attack.
Anderson has had a light work load the past two weeks.
He will have to have a big work load this week if the Hawks have any chance.
He will take a beating from Belfry’s defense.
Can he keep running the ball, though? That’s the question.
Anderson will have to have a big game if the Hawks want to advance.
Peyton Hensley is the fullback who will carry the workload for the Pirates.
He is the fullback in the Belfry offense and will keep pounding the ball up the middle.
Hensley will have to run effective to open the outside edges for Dixon and Bentley.
If Hensley comes out and runs the ball effectively and keeps moving the chains for the Pirate offense, look for Dixon and Bentley to benefit with the big runs.
Hensley could be the key for the Pirates to advance to the RPI round of the Class 3A playoffs.
