BELFRY — Phelps’ Danielle Prater stepped up and helped the Lady Hornets knock off 60th District rival Belfry 50-44 Monday night.
Prater scored a game-high 23 points in the road win.
Prater opened the quarter with a basket and then later drew an and-one as she helped Phelps take the lead.
Kylie Hall scored with 5:42 left to give Phelps a 38-35 lead.
The Lady Hornets’ lead grew to 42-35 with 4:34 left to play.
Belfry’s Katie Ball scored and was fouled with 4:00 minutes left. She made the free throw to cut the lead to 44-38.
With 2:57 left to play, Belfry’s Cushi Fletcher stepped to the line and knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the Phelps lead to 46-40.
Phelps hit four of its last six free throws down the stretch to hold onto the 50-44 win.
Besides Prater’s 23, Phelps’ Chloe Smith also reached double figure scoring with 11. Kylie Hall followed with six points. Kacie Dotson and Alyssa Sargent scored five points apiece.
Phelps shot 44.2 percent from the field (19 for 43), while Belfry shot 37.8 percent from the field (17 for 45).
The Lady Hornets only pulled down 18 rebounds, while Belfry pulled down 31 total rebounds.
Katie Ball led the way for Belfry with a double-double. She scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for the Lady Pirates. Fletcher also scored 15 points and pulled down five rebounds. Kyrea Thornsbury also reached double figure scoring for the Lady Pirates with 10 points. Alyssa Varney added three points and McKenna Sullivan chipped in with one.
Phelps (13-8,1-1 district) is scheduled to host Belfry at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Belfry (10-10, 0-2) is scheduled to visit Phelps Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in 60th District action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.